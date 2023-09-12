WILMORE — Tyler Cammack and Alexis Moran combined to lead Owen County in the West Jessamine Colts CC Invite at Historic Ichthus Farm on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Cammack placed 16th in the Boys’ 5,000 Meter Run, finishing the event in 17:06.30. With a time of 21:46.60, Moran placed 19th in the Girls’ 5,000 Meter Run. The West Jessamine Colts CC Invite featured several area high school cross country runners and teams.
Owen County’s individual results from the West Jessamine Colts CC Invite follow.
Girls’ 5,000 Meter Run: 19th — Alexis Moran, 21:46.60; 42nd — Lyla Wilson, 23:21.80.
Boys’ 5,000 Meter Run: 16th — Tyler Cammack, 17:06.30; 137th — Colton McDaniel, 21:45.80; 151st — James McGlennen, 22:25.00; 180th — Keaden Fornash, 25:51.20.
