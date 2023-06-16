The following events are planned during June.
Mayberry Day
Saturday, June 17- 10a.m.- 2 p.m.- Mayberry Day in Owenton around the Courthouse Square. Meet Andy and Barney, listen to the Darlins’ perform Mayberry’s favorite music, eat at the Bluebird Diner or Morelli’s, enjoy a malt at Waverly Malt & Hops Shop and stop in at Walker’s Drugstore, Carroll’s of Mayberry or Mort’s Clothing.
Fun and games for kids and a cash giveaway. Everyone welcome.
Longest Day of Play
Wednesday, June 21, 4:30-8:30 p.m. The Three Rivers District Health Department and the Owen County Community Health Collaborative have organized a Longest Day of Play event at the Owen County Fairgrounds. Activities will include an obstacle course, bubbles, face paint, putt putt, corn hole, Kona Ice, hot dogs, and family kite flying! Activity stations will be set-up around the Fairgrounds and can be visited until 7:30. The “Fastest Kid in Town” race will be held at 8 p.m.
Kentucky Dulcimer Gatherin’
Saturday, June 24, 2023-11 a.m.-2 p.m.- The Kentucky Dulcimer Gatherin’ will perform “Hymns From Old Time Revivals” on the pavilion at the Owen County Historical Society Museum. Join in a sing-along of your favorite old-time hymns and listen to the life-changing scriptures of the Bible. Big Tricky will be on hand with a variety of Owen County favorite foods.
