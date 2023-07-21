You may have heard about the time Bubba got caught in the middle of a custody battle.
Bubba was a little boy, and his parents were in a bitter dispute over who would get him.
“You take him,” his father said.
“No way, you take him,” his mother said.
The Old Testament prophet Elisha once ran into a gang of kids who were just as bad as Bubba, perhaps worse.
Elisha was walking along near Bethel one day when “little children” came out of the city and started yelling insults at him, making fun of his bald head.
The story from 2 Kings 2:23-24 doesn’t include a lot of details. It doesn’t tell us the ages of the “children,” or their sizes, or their intentions.
My friend Paul Baxter, a retired pastor in Georgia, believes the children were likely teenagers, similar to the youth gangs who sometimes run amok in today’s inner cities.
They may have even been armed and may have meant to do great harm to the prophet. Scripture doesn’t provide those details. But based on Elisha’s harsh reaction, it would seem my friend may be right.
Elisha turned, looked at that gang, and cursed them in the name of the Lord. Then, two bears came out of the woods and ripped 42 of them to pieces.
We like to think the best of kids. But it appears that God, who knows all things, saw those kids had evil intentions and sent those bears to protect his prophet.
Many years ago, while working as a big city journalist covering a gang shooting, I found myself surrounded by a group of young teens who had just had a friend murdered.
They were angry and grieving, and they weren’t at all happy when I showed up asking questions. Looking back, I realize I may have been very fortunate to walk away from that situation unscathed.
Elisha, too, may have been very fortunate to walk away from his situation. Had God not intervened by sending those bears, that story may have had a very different ending.
The world would be a much better place if “children” would be so kind and obedient that parents would fight for custody, not against.
