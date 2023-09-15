Renee Boots has accepted the position of interim principal for Owen Couty High School.
Superintendent Reggie Taylor offered her the interim position, explaining this would give the school board time to search for a person to fill the position permanently.
Boots had worked with Taylor in Campbell County; he was familiar with his ability to handle the position.
Boots comes to Owen County with experience. Her undergraduate work was at the University of Kentucky, her masters and Rank I from Northern Kentucky University and she earned her principal and superintendent certifications from Xavier University.
She started as an English and Spanish teacher. She started her career in Pendleton County then moved to Campbell Count High School.
When she took the position as principal there, it was a state-assisted school and, after a few years, the school was ranked in the top five schools in the nation by Newsweek and other publications
One position she filled was to supervise and mentor new principals.
She retired from Montgomery County as assistant superintendent in 2020.
Boots’ mission is to provide an environment involving a student-centered education. Her duty is to provide a place where teachers can concentrate on teaching students. She and her staff will be responsible for taking care of the responsibilities of operating a successful school. She encourages her students to continue their education after graduation knowing that it is to their advantage to provide the necessary skills to have a successful career.
Boots is the mother of twin daughters. One is an academic advisor at Ohio State and the other is a data manager for the Keenland horse sales. Boots enjoys working with horses. She has a residence in Lexington and has a place in Owenton rented so she will be available during the week. She enjoys high school sports and will be to as many events as possible.
