Several Owen Countians were honored during the communitywide worship service sponsored by the Owen County Fair Board.
The Mother of the Year Award was presented to Joyce Bond of Wheatley and the Rotary Club of Owenton named Thelma and Barry McCormick Owen Countian of the Year.
Wheatley, nominated by one of her children, has worked with children in her church for years and is now a great-grandmother. She fought cancer and, despite several setbacks, was able to be a mom and grandmother her family needed.
The McCormicks provide a food pantry to the community by building and stocking shelves in their basement with food for people in need.
The worship service was led by Doug Herald, co-founder of Convenance Group/Covenance Manufacturing in Owenton.
Now in its 30th year, the event was moved to the Owen County Extension Office due to storms.
