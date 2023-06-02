OWENTON — Showing much improvement, Owen County captured its second straight 31st District baseball title and won 20-plus games during the 2023 high school baseball season.
Owen County excelled after concluding the 2022 high school baseball season 16-15.
The Rebels, under the direction of Coach Shane Tirey, won 21 of or 30 games during the 2023 high school baseball season. Compiling a 21-9 record in its latest campaign, Owen County put together an 11-game winning streak.
The Rebels beat Carroll County 7-4 in the 31st District Baseball Tournament championship game. However, Walton-Verona managed to double up Owen County 4-2 in the quarterfinals of the 8th Region Baseball Tournament. The loss to Walton-Verona eliminated Owen County from the high school baseball postseason.
The 31st District Baseball Player of the Year, Cameron Fitzgerald led Owen County throughout the 2023 season. Fitzgerald batted .429 with 42 runs, 42 hits, 29 RBIs, 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 14 walks and 33 stolen bases.
Hayden Sneed ranked second in hitting the Rebels. Sneed batted .381 with 27 runs, 37 hits, 25 RBIs, 11 doubles, three triples, one home run, 10 walks and 19 stolen bases.
Following Sneed, Eli Rice batted .314 with 23 runs, 27 hits, 18 RBIs, six doubles, two triples, 16 walks and 24 stolen bases for the Rebels.
An additional productive player for Owen County, Brady Kemper batted .323 with 18 runs, 21 hits, 15 RBIs, two doubles, one triple, 10 walks and 16 stolen bases.
Cameron Bond, Ayden Menchen, Teagan Moore and Logan House were other key contributors in Owen County’s offensive attack.
Cayden Dezarn led Owen County on the mound, finishing 9-0 with a 1.13 ERA and 62 strikeouts.
Behind Dezarn, Rice compiled a 5-6 record with a 1.96 ERA and 58 strikeouts for the Rebels.
Bond went 4-2 with a 3.50 ERA and 43 strikeouts for 31st District Champion Owen County.
Delivering offensively and defensively for Owen County, Moore finished 3-0 with a 2.74 ERA. Moore recorded 26 strikeouts.
Bond and Moore each logged two saves for the Rebels.
Despite losing several experienced players to graduation, Owen County will look to carry momentum over into the 2024 high school baseball season.
