I walked into the kitchen the other morning and stayed all day, even though that was not my plan. I mixed up sourdough brioche dough for dinner rolls first. Then I made eggs, biscuits and gravy and fresh pineapple/banana.
The previous night, I had mixed sourdough bagel dough which rose on the counter overnight. After breakfast, it was time to make the bagels by shaping the dough, boiling the bagels, then baking.
There were dozens of eggs in the refrigerator along with gallons of milk left over from the cream that I skimmed off to make chocolate ice cream (last week’s column) and this week’s butter. After deliberating what to make to use up the eggs and milk, I decided to make a custard pie.
American housewives have been making custard pies since the early 1800’s. I have fond memories of eating my grandmother’s custard pie, and I bet she made it to use up her eggs and milk, too. Lucky for you, I cut the original receipt (Old English word for recipe) in half because it made one nine-inch pie and six custard cups.
Once I remarked to an older lady that I used my custard cups all the time; then, I asked if she did too. I was surprised when she replied that she did not. I mistakenly assumed everyone did.
I often make inaccurate assumptions about so many things! Lead crystal custard cups were popular in the Victorian era in England. They were used for serving individual portions of custard to guests at the end of a meal. The Glass Encyclopedia states that custard cups were popular in the United States from around 1895 — 1908.
From my personal experience when buying estates, they remained popular through the 1950’s. Today, Pyrex custard cups are readily available online. Custard cups are similar to ramekins but custard cups are usually shallower. They are useful for so many things: serving condiments, separating eggs, serving stewed tomatoes...
By early afternoon, you would think that it was time to leave the kitchen. But no, I put a chuck roast in the oven and then I iced some sugar cookies. Scott and Gale Johnson taught a royal icing cookie decorating class at the library. I discovered that I really like decorating with royal icing. A future column?
What else could I serve with the pot roast to use more milk and eggs? Cornbread! It tasted so good with the chuck roast, carrots, new potatoes, steamed broccoli and cauliflower and corn.
Yes, corn.
By July last year, I had used all my frozen corn. This year, I have many serving left. I guess I did not make as much corn chowder this winter as in the past.
Finally, after supper I sat down while waiting for the sourdough rolls to rise. Since there is not any added yeast, they take 6 — 8 hours to rise. What a fun day! I may have drunk too much sweet tea — homecooked breakfast, supper, decorated cookies, two kinds of sourdough bread items, and custard pie.
There hasn’t been a pie crust receipt in my column because I keep trying the same one with limited success. I do so want to use my grandmother’s receipt that calls for Crisco, flour and cold water.
Whenever I use lard instead of Crisco, the lard (home rendered not the kind from the store with all the added ingredients) is too soft. This time, I measured out the lard placing it in the mixing bowl. I put the bowl of lard into the freezer. When I took it out and added the flour and water, it worked very well.
It is recommended to bake custard at 325 degrees. If the temperature is too high, the eggs will curdle and you will have scrambled eggs. After I made this receipt, I looked online to see if baked pie crusts were used instead of unbaked. The receipts that used baked pie shells, heated the milk. I also found custard pies baked at a variety of temperatures.
The directions below are easy to follow; I hope that the next time you have an abundance of eggs, you will make a custard pie, an American tradition — even if family members tell you it is “old people food”.
Custard Pie
7 egg yolks
½ cup sugar
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
1 ½ cup whole milk
Dash of ground nutmeg
1 unbaked single crust
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
Using a whisk, beat egg yolks, sugar, salt, and vanilla together in a large bowl.
Add milk and mix well.
Pour into an unbaked pie shell.
Sprinkle top of custard with ground nutmeg.
Bake until custard is set, (that means the edges are set and center will be a bit wobbly) about 45 — 55 minutes.
Place pie on a rack to cool.
When completely cool, refrigerate.
Custard Pudding: Follow same receipt, only pour custard into ramekins/custard cups. Place ramekins/custard cups in baking dish. Fill dish with water halfway up the ramekins/custard cups. Bake at 325 degrees until set, about 30 — 45 minutes.
