Each week, as I explore Owen County, I meet people who make Owen County great.
Owen County is more than a small town, more than the corner gas station and much more than a place to hang your hat each night. Owen County has so many things happening each week and this is all in part to the many people in Owen County who create family friendly, safe and wholesome activities.
For the next couple of weeks, I plan on getting to really know the people behind Owen County Growing up in the South and having a dad who is all about football, I was excited to have the opportunity to spend some time getting to know our football coach, T.J. Wesselman. Nothing says South like a good high school football game. I was honored to have the chance to ask him some questions that I felt showed his true character and presences in some of our young athletic students in Owen County.
T.J. Wesselman, or Coach Wesselman as his players call him, moved to Owen County with his family when he was in sixth grade. While living in Owen County, he played football, baseball and basketball for the high school. After graduating from high school, Wesselman attended Union College where he continued to played football. Soon after college, Wesselman moved back to his hometown of Owen County. This is where he soon became assistant coach for both the basketball team and the football team.
He coached basketball for 11 years as he continued to be an assistant coach for football. He soon moved up to head coach for football for the past seven years.
He was even the head volleyball coach for five years, when the coach resigned right before the season started. Wesselman stepped up and did his part in assuring the team had a coach. He has also held the title of athletic director for the past 13 years.
Wesselman met his wife while working with the Owen County school system. Amy Wesselman is a science teacher and the girls’ basketball team coach for seven years.
Coach Wesselman and his wife, Coach Wesselman, have been married for 12 years. Amy is originally from Lexington but came to Owen County to teach. They have two children, Owen who is 7, and Miller, who is 5. Just speaking with Coach Wesselman gave me the sense of how proud he is of his wife and their two children.
Coach Wesselman states he knew he always wanted to be involved in athletics within the school system and coaching. He went to college to study education and finished his degree in kinesiology and exercise science. He soon after received a master’s degree in special education.
He is very passionate about school base athletics and the opportunities it gives to kids throughout the schools. He believes that being a coach is more about building relationships with the kids and teaching them to become wholesome young men. This can begin with the life lessons that come along with football, and includes learning who the student is as a person, serving in leadership roles, perseverance, and being a light for other people. Helping students realize their dreams and helping them achieve those dreams is what Coach Wesselman says is the most rewarding part of being a coach.
When asked what his biggest wins on and off the field, Coach Wesselman stated, “Our biggest win on the field is our playoff win against Carroll County. We were big underdogs and we ended up beating them, on their own field, by three touchdowns. That was probably the biggest win of my career.”
He stated that biggest win overall in life is being a part of this Owen County community, where he feels like he is making a positive difference in students’ lives. He stated that being from a small town, many students do not feel their dreams are achievable or often dream small. He feels that being from small town, makes doing those big dreams even greater and are possible with hard work that is often taught through athletics.
With wins come losses, or so I thought. When asked what some of his biggest losses were on and off the field, Coach Wesselman explained that in his program, there are no losses. These are opportunities for learning. So, when Owen County football team comes off the field with less points than the opposing team, the “L” stands for learning not loss.
The program often talks about how in life, there will be time that negative things happen. However, this is an opportunity for the student to learn and be better. He stated on the field there are games where learning was the toughest for not just his players but for him. However, the one game that stuck out the most was two years ago at homecoming they were playing Gallatin County and lost in double overtime at a score of 29-28. That was a tough, heart-wrenching game and has stuck with him.
Owen County has two wins under its belt. This includes its last win at the German American Bank Bowl in which Owen County beat Pendleton County 41-25. Owen County will be home again on Sept. 22 vs. Carroll County.
Wesselman has such a passion for not only his football team but the students on this team. While talking with him, I found out quickly that he enjoys the small-town fellowship of Owen County and the kids who live here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.