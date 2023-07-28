The population of Owen County grew dramatically last weekend, courtesy of the Lone Star “Wide Open No Fear Rodeo” event at the county fairgrounds.
“It was a smashing success,” said Jenni Duncan, one of the organizers of the annual event that serves as a fundraiser for the Wyatt Cole Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Duncan said an estimated 6,000 people attended the two-night event, which drew more than 100 rodeo competitors from 10 states and Canada.
More importantly, the event brought the total raised for the scholarship fund to $49,000, said Duncan, who thanked the Owen County community for its support.
“The community embraces this wholeheartedly,” she said. “This is a huge tourism and economic boon for our county.”
The action wasn’t contained to just the arena on Friday and Saturday nights. Duncan said some of the competitors and the group’s rodeo clown held “round ups” at several locations in Owenton during their stay.
“They held a round up at the library, senior center and nursing home,” she said. “They talked about the rodeo and how it works, and the clown talked about his involvement and how he got started.”
Along with way, the rodeo provided T-shirts and gave away passes, and did a drawing for passes for the nursing home staff.
“It’s good to be able to give back to the community,” she said.
Duncan said there were 13 vendors set up during the event, and that local organizations benefitted.
“Four either school or community organizations that benefitted greatly by parking and cleanup,” she said.
The rodeo featured a variety of events, including bull, bareback and saddle riding, along with calf roping, steer wrestling and team roping.
Children were given a chance to meet their rodeo heroes Saturday morning and a number participated in the best dressed cowgirl and cowboy contest.
The ladies also had fun during the Dash for Cash contest, during which those 18 and older competed in what is part foot race, part wresting match in a dash from one side of the arena to the other. Waiting at the other side were a number of envelops, including one with $100 cash inside.
Last weekend marked the third year for the annual event, which continues to raise funds in memory of Wyatt Cole, who in 2019 passed away from injuries he received in a car wreck in Martin, Tennessee.
He was only 20 at the time of this death.
Cole was born Jan. 18,1999 in Lexington and was a 2017 graduate of Owen County High School where he played basketball and was a member of FFA. He was a sophomore at the University of Tennessee at Martin where he was majoring in Agricultural Business and was a rodeo student-athlete.
A scholarship fund was established to in his honor. This year, three scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each will be awarded to students belong to the following entities: the Kentucky High School Rodeo Association, the Indiana High School Rodeo Association and Owen County High School.
Cole began his rodeo career at an early age in kindergarten team roping with his brother, Quinn, according to information posted on website for Wide Open No Fear.
His rodeo accomplishments were extensive: He qualified multiple times for the national Finals Rodeo in both Junior High and High School. He and his brother, Quinn, once finished 12th in the nation in Team Roping.
His success continued at the University of Tennessee at Martin where he advanced to the finals of three collegiate rodeos during the 2018-2019 season, according to the website.
— includes reporting by Ben Carlson
