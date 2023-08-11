Food Truck Friday returned to the old courthouse in downtown Owenton last Friday night.
A variety of food trucks offered from a brisket sandwich, street tacos to country ham for feeding the crowd.
The music began with two local young men warming up the folks gathered. Quinton Miller and Grayson Rogers, students from Owen County High School, performed. It was an opportunity for these young men to get some experience and for Owen Countians to see and hear the local talent.
“All the performers were amazing. So glad to have something local to do,” said Lisa Rogers, Grayson’s mom.
“Excellent selection of food trucks. Thank you for providing something local,” said Cheryll Meyer.
Those who attended said they appreciated the hard work the committee put into staging the event.
“It’s a fun community event,” said Kristen Gabbard.
Elijah Ayers, UK student, remarked “We have been to almost every Food Truck Friday so far,” said University of Kentucky student Elijah Ayers. “It is an exciting addition to our small, quiet community.”
Along with Miller and Rogers, the entertainment this month included Lauren Mink and Dale Adams. Both created a relaxed summer atmosphere with their tunes. Mink had a nice mellow voice and Adams is a talented guitar player, observers said.
“First time coming to Food Truck Friday. We’d been meaning to come for a while,” said Nathan and Kristen Alley. “We came for the food and the sense of community. The food is great.” The couple has only lived in Owen County for a few years.
The final Food Truck Friday will 5 p.m. Sept. 8.
