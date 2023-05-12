There was some good news for those who filed their tax returns using Turbo Tax software, as Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Thursday that more than 54,000 Kentuckians will soon receive over $1.6 million in settlement funds from Turbo Tax’s parent company Intuit Inc.
This involves the software company allegedly deceiving Kentucky consumers into paying for tax services that should have been free.
54,406 Intuit customers in Kentucky will receive a total of $1,682,833.06, or about $30 each. Qualifying customers will begin to receive their checks by mid-May.
“Last May, we announced a $1.6 million settlement with Intuit, and this month over 54,000 Kentucky consumers who paid for tax services that should have been free will begin to receive restitution checks in the mail,” Cameron said. “Deceptive business practices have no place in Kentucky, and we are pleased that this settlement will return dollars to Kentuckians who were harmed by Intuit’s business practices.”
In May 2022, Cameron announced that a coalition had reached a $141 million nationwide settlement with Intuit for deceiving millions of low-income Americans into paying for tax services that should have been free. All 50 states and the District of Columbia signed the agreement. Approximately 4.4 million consumers will receive checks in the mail from the historic settlement.
Customers who paid to file their federal tax returns through Intuit but qualified for the IRS Free File Program are eligible to receive restitution.
The amount each customer receives will be based on the number of qualifying tax years. Consumers who are eligible for a payment will automatically receive an email from the settlement fund administrator, Rust Consulting.
