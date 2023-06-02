Owen County is slated to receive $15,000 in funding from the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund (KADF).
State Rep. Felicia Rabourn (R-Henry) made the announcement during the monthly meeting of the Tobacco Settlement Agreement Fund Oversight Committee. The legislative committee reviews funding awarded by the KADF.
The funds were specifically appropriated for the Owen County 4-H Club Council as part of the Youth Agricultural Incentives Program, which is dedicated to funding programs designed to increase youth engagement in local agricultural opportunities.
David Gabbard, the 4-H youth development agent, said the funding is part of a 50-50 cost-share program that is available to all children in Owen County, ages 9 to 18.
“Say a kid has a livestock project animal that costs $3,000,” Gabbard said, adding that this year he’s seen the highest number of applications during his tenure as an agent. “They can turn it in and get $1,500 back for that project.
Gabbard said the funding can be used for a variety of purposes, including agricultural diversification.
“Say a kid is raising sheep and wants to diversify into cattle or goats. They can fill out an application for that. They can fill out an application for showmanship, animal production and can also get into repairs on a barn housing an animal to make it more adaptable,” he said.
“They can also use it for forage and grain improvement.”
“I am thrilled to announce that Owen County will receive a $15,000 investment for our future farmers,” Rabourn said.
“Keeping youth engaged in our agricultural legacy and the continued growth of such an important economic sector is crucial to the future of Kentucky. These funds are a testament to the legislature’s dedicated teamwork with the Agricultural Development Board and the Department of Agriculture. We will continue to work for creating opportunities like these, I am excited to see how this program will benefit our communities.”
The Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement fund was established as a result of an accord that was reached in 1998 between four major tobacco product manufacturers and 46 states. Kentucky’s portion of the payout has surpassed $2.2 billion in what remains the largest civil settlement in U.S. history. The legislature has since utilized these funds for exploring new opportunities to benefit Kentucky farms now and in the future.
In addition to monitoring awards from the tobacco settlement, lawmakers also review the long-term trajectory of both county and state-wide agricultural development plans. As a result, the Committee is tasked with devising investment strategies to revitalize and diversify tobacco farms, promoting research in alternative crop production methods, and most importantly, directly assisting local farming activities. Alongside agricultural initiatives, a large portion of the settlement money has been invested in early childhood development programs and public health programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.