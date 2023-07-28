August doesn’t offer much, if anything, in terms of official holidays. That is unless you include the annual U.S. 127 Yard Sale, which just so happens to run smack-dab through the middle of Owenton.
Billed as the world’s longest yard sale, the annual event runs this year from Aug. 3-6, but that doesn’t mean early bids — buyers and sellers alike — won’t be set up a day or two earlier, hoping to sell that antique hutch or score a great deal.
The sale’s route spans six states, running nearly 700 miles from Gadsden, Alabama to Addison, Michigan.
The 127 Yard Sale began in 1987, according to the event’s official website. Mike Walker, a former Fentress County executive in Jamestown, Tennessee, planned the event to encourge travelers to bypass interstate highways such as I-40 and I-75 in favor of scenic routes that would take them through rural communities and allow them to experience what the small towns and cities had to offer, according to the website.
The website includes information about how to be a vendor at any of the major stops along the route, but it’s as simple finding a spot along the highway, setting up a table and filling it with items to sell.
The event includes thousands upon thousands of individual sellers, but has proved to be a boon for many civic organizations and churches that take advantage of the heavy traffic to raise funds for their causes.
