Owen County represented at the Miss Grant County Fair pageant Aug 4, 2023 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Alexandria Perry served as the reigning Miss Grant County Fair in 2022. She took her last walk while wearing the title on Monday, July 24. Photos by Betsy Smith Owen County’s Oralia Sanchez competed in the 2023 Miss Grant County Fair Pageant on July 24. She was named second runner-up. Betsy Smith Molly Goodrich also represented Owen County beautifully at the Miss Grant County pageant. Here she takes her turn on stage in the evening gown competition. Betsy Smith Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now 'It's all about timing.' Starting the next chapter of a family trade 3 car wreck results in no injuries Cynthiana native crowned U.S. American Mrs. Gov. Beshear secures largest budget surplus, rainy day fund and most jobs filled in state history Former Harrison County teacher's son murdered in DC Local Events