The 2023 Owen County Fair will be held July 1-8 at 355 Ellis Road, Owenton.
The fair opens on Saturday with open sheep and goats shows. Sunday begins with Mother and Owen Countian of the year, followed by community-wide worship service.
Monday, July 3, is the day to enter exhibits for food, farm crops, garden and flowers, including 4-H, FFA, Homemaker and open classes at the exhibit building.
Tuesday, July 4, is family fun night with a pedal pull, children’s pet show and fun activities for the whole family.
Wednesday, July 5, children will be front and center, with pageants for all ages, babies up to 5 years old. The evening is filled with the Top Dog Promotion demolition derby.
Thursday features the 4-H and FFA Open Small Animal Show and in the main arena the Bluegrass Pulling Series will be putting on a show.
Friday, July 7, is the KITPA Truck/Tractor Pulling Series. Saturday, the last day of the fair, is busy with 4-H and FFA beef and dairy shows during the day. The main event and wrapping up the Fair is Top Dog Promotion Demolition Derby.
For information on admission, ride tickets, and how to enter exhibits check out the Fair Board Face page, owencountyfairboard.org or call 502-514-2384.