“There is only one lawgiver and judge, he who is able to save and to destroy. But who are you to judge your neighbor?” — James 4: 12 ESV
This morning as I was on Facebook scrolling down the page, I caught myself looking at posts and judging the posts. Instead of discernment, I was making snap judgments from just a few comments and statements on a status page. I often wonder if we as a people often judge others too quickly without often knowing the facts, or may I say, “the truth?” With the rise and social norm of social media, we have been given the ability to judge others from a distance with the scrolling of a computer screen. Has social media made us less caring people through snap judgements in which physical emotion has ceased to become a factor in decision making?
My prayer for all of us on this day is that we will take time to pray for others and physically walk with them in their lives before we process what we think of their situations. The Book of James tells us that God is the great decision maker for the world, and ours is not to judge or condemn, especially if social media is our only evidence-gathering tool. Beloved, leave the judging to God and let us work on loving our neighbors as ourselves.This is the day that the Lord has made.