On Saturday, Sept. 16, the Lexington Chapter of the American Guild of Organists (agohq.org) will give a recital at the local Episcopal Church (The Church of the Advent) at 2:30 p.m. The public is invited.
The church is at 118 N. Walnut Street. Extra parking is in the rear on Oddville Ave. and in the Cynthiana Christian Church parking lot.
According to the organist group, they are “off to Cynthiana to hear one of the most unique instruments in all of central Kentucky. The Jaeckel organ at Advent Episcopal was ‘christened’ by none other than Bruce Neswick who went on to teach at Indiana University after his tenure at Christ Church Cathedral, Lexington. Following will be a reception hosted by the good folks at Advent. How wonderful it is that churches in our neighborhood love the organ and the people who play them. Let’s thank them with a great turnout!”
The Jaeckel-brand organ was installed in 2006 and was a gift from the late Edward (Ned) Lyons. It is a fully mechanical “tracker” organ, meaning that it is composed of all durable working parts, with nothing electronic.