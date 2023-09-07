At the August meeting of the Williamstown School Board, transportation woes and taxes topped the list of items up for discussion.
Director of Districtwide Operations Dean Faulkner brought the matter of claiming exonerations (losses from previous years) before the board. “You can always claim exonerations, but as a district we never have.”
It would give the district about $20,000 a year, he said, “We just never took it.”
The exoneration rate is .9 this year. This translates to a $9 increase per $100,000 of property. The matter of the decision on taking the 4% tax rate was also discussed. Superintendent John Slone said he was advised that not taking the 4% causes issues with funding down the road because that money will be needed at some point.
Faulkner said of not claiming the 4%, “Once it’s gone; it’s gone forever.”
There was mention of the public’s perception that taking the 4% was an annual tax hike. It is not a tax increase; the claiming the 4% the board is simply renewing the same figure each year.
The board unanimously voted to claim the 4% tax rate with exonerations.
In other business:
- Transportation woes continue to plague the district. At the time of the meeting the district had one bus driver but needed four. Finding drivers has been a challenge, and the district needs to find a way to attract and keep drivers.
Transportation Director Scotti Sayers said that head start bus drivers, who are separate from the district’s other drivers, are not needed on Fridays and could be substitute drivers on that day. They could also relieve some of the problems with finding drivers for extracurricular activities, possibly avoiding the need to tell parents at the last minute that they have to get their child to a game.
A hiring bonus is being offered to try to attract new drivers or to compel drivers who quit to return.
- Director of Head Start/Preschool Susan Fugazzi spoke to the board about funding a position for an additional head start teacher, who would be full-time. She stressed the importance of the program, citing the statistic that 90% of the brain is developed before a child enters kindergarten.
“It is increasingly hard to remediate students who are not meeting expectations by second grade,” she said.
When she interviews potential teachers, Fugazzi says, “I’m looking for a very specific skill set.” More than that, though, “I need to see their eyes light up” when they talk about the mission of serving preschoolers.
Fugazzi interviewed someone for the instructional assistant position. The potential hire is overqualified for the job but says her heart led her to apply for the head start position, saying, “I need the hugs.”
As a full-time teacher, she could assist in other classrooms before and after the midday head start hours. Fugazzi also said that the head start program, which has its own bus drivers, could get by with one less driver in order to help make up the cost of the hire.
The board unanimously approved the hiring of the head start position.
- Robert Ehmet Hayes & Associates reported on construction work, and the board voted to approve Change Order No. 3. Most of the work on the performing arts center and board offices has been completed with only a few minor changes.
A guardrail may be needed along the asphalt behind the facility. “I can just see somebody checking their phone and ‘Dukes of Hazarding’ it over the edge.”
Because of the location of electric and water lines, the band tower will no longer straddle the curb but be moved onto the black top parking lot. One parking space will be lost, as a result. Access to the tower will improve, however, and the tower won’t be hanging back over the hill.
- There continues to be a shortage of substitute teachers. In order to have a larger pool of substitutes, the board voted to approve emergency certification for 2023-2024.
- To help reduce the need for substitute teachers, the board voted unanimously to offer a $250 quarterly incentive for attendance.
The next regular meeting of the Williamstown Board of Education will be Tuesday, Sept.12 at 6 p.m. in the auditorium.