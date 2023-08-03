Above: Stacey Myers and her crew enjoyed picnicking at the Grant County Public Library on Monday. They picked up sack lunches courtesy of Grant County Schools Food Service, which has been delivering lunches to several locations across the county throughout the summer. On Stacey’s lap is son, Caleb Meyers. Brooke (enjoying a fruit cup) and Natalie round out the group. Below: Holly Cain has spent the summer ferrying lunches to Grant County kids. Cain and the rest of the Grant County Schools Food Service crew delivered hundreds of meals each weekday from June 5 through July 28.