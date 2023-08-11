As I am eagerly awaiting ripened Roma tomatoes that should be ready very soon, I spent a few hours pressure canning red potatoes. That was new to me, but I easily found the instructions in my canning notebook from the Cooperative Extension Office.
The notebook is filled with scientifically approved methods for preserving foods through canning, dehydrating and freezing. The information is free (we already paid for it with our tax dollars), so contact the office for food preservation information anytime.
Because several of the canning lids did not seal, the next day I cooked the potatoes a little more making mashed potatoes with cream and butter. Then I froze the cooled mashed potatoes in one cup servings wrapped in freezer paper. I read that freezing mashed potatoes in plastic makes the potatoes very watery; besides, I try to eliminate plastic whenever possible.
One cup is the amount needed for the potato bread receipt (Old English word for recipe) recently published here and will be just enough for the two of us when we want mashed potatoes in a hurry.
In an effort to conserve the time spent preparing supper this week, one day I prepared beef stroganoff with rice and a side of steamed broccoli and cauliflower; the next day I made chicken and dressing casserole and broccoli salad.
This time I added a chopped local apple (purchased at the Owen County Farmers Market) to the broccoli salad. Some uncooked vegetables are more nutritious — raw broccoli has more vitamin C than cooked — making it a good idea to serve vegetables raw sometimes and steamed/cooked other times. The following two days, the meals were reheated; thus, I cooked once and we ate twice!
As I mixed the batter for the chocolate chip oatmeal cookies below, I thought about the history of oatmeal. Doesn’t everyone? For hundreds of years, oats were ground by millstones.
By the end of the 1800’s, most grist mills were replaced with steam powered roller mills.
The steel rollers were more effective. Local roller mills allowed the farmers to grind/crack corn and other grains to feed to their livestock and chickens. As industrialization overtook small farming practices, the local roller mills ceased to exist.
The whole oat grain seeds with the husk removed are called oat groats. I first heard the word “groats” 50 years ago when my grandfather would talk about feeding them to the hogs. But today I am talking about how to make rolled or old-fashioned oats.
The oat groats are steamed, rolled and flattened into flakes. Then they are dried to remove moisture making them shelf stable. Unfortunately, rolled oats are high in Glyphosate (Round-Up).
There are two brands that had little to no Glyphosate in recent testing: 365 Organic Old-Fashioned Rolled Oats; Bob’s Red Mill Old-Fashioned Rolled Oats.
The cookie receipt below was taste tested at the recent public library book club meeting, Books at Noon. They liked the cookies and I hope you will, too!
Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies
1 ½ cups all purpose flour (sifted)
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon Himalayan salt
1 cup solid shortening
¾ cup granulated sugar
¾ cup brown sugar
2 large eggs, beaten
1 teaspoon hot water
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 ½ cups chopped pecans
1 (12 ounce) package chocolate chips
2 cups old fashioned oats
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a baking sheet. Sift together flour, baking soda, and salt into a bowl. Beat shortening with a mixer at medium speed until fluffy
Add sugars, beating well.
Beat in eggs.
Add 1 teaspoon hot water.
Add flour mixture to sugar mixture, beating until combined.
Add vanilla and mix wel.l
Fold in pecans, chocolate chips and oats.
Drop batter by tablespoonfuls on baking sheet.
Bake 10 to 12 minutes.