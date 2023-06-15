I do some freelance work in search engine optimization (best-described as trying to get websites to rank higher on Google), and the other day I found myself in a text exchange with my boss about the level of wealth one of our clients represents.
This particular client sells homes amongst the vineyards in Napa Valley, California that top out at $4 million. Boss Man lives in the Pacific Northwest where real estate value is also sky high.
I asked him if he had any idea how many homes you could buy around here for that kind of money.
Misunderstanding, he texted back, “If you have to ask what you get for 4 million then you obviously can’t afford it. And for many people (too many) that cost would be pocket change.
Boss Man went on to talk about the abhorrent level of wealth of what might be called the “one%ers”of the world — Mercedes 500’s used as taxi cabs in Luxembourg and Saudis who gold-plate their Bentleys and buy their kids $3 million homes in Beverly Hills to live in while they attend college.
Apart from books, I am not particularly acquisitive, and I don’t have expensive tastes. (Full disclosure: I detest shopping of pretty much any sort.) As a result, that sort of wealth doesn’t interest me beyond the unfairness of people flaunting money knowing millions of people on the planet haven’t even got food, shelter, or clean water.
I am lucky in that there is nothing that I want that I do not have, and nothing I need, with the exception of a good plumber for my absolutely dysfunctional upstairs bathroom (a story for another day). That is wealth enough for me.
I’m sure everyone has their pet example of obscene wealth, but how many people honestly enjoy that level of materialism? Who knows? Maybe they all do. Maybe they’re all incredibly happy jetting around the globe, hoarding a higher and higher percentage of the world’s wealth to the detriment of the other roughly eight billion of us.
It makes me think of a great line from Thornton Wilder’s play, The Matchmaker, on which the musical Hello, Dolly was based). “Money is like manure; it’s not worth a thing unless it’s spread around encouraging young things to grow.”
The fact that those who can afford to make the most difference in the lives of struggling individuals seem bent only on amassing more treasure for themselves bothers me, but there is not a thing I can do about it.
I can only control what I do, not anyone else.
I see three choices:
1. I can waste my precious non-refundable life fuming about the unfairness of it all.
2. I can count my own blessings and be glad my own bank account has a little money in it.
3. I can find ways to spread manure. Maybe I don’t have a ton of money to pass around, but I can give where I can. Maybe it’s time spent volunteering in my community (time is money, right?), visiting someone lonely, or mentoring a middle schooler (see Principal Frilling’s plea in the Fiscal Court story).
Fairness is a made up idea that to me is pretty cruel. We teach small children to expect fairness out of life, but seriously--what are we thinking?
It stinks, but nobody can make life fair. Inequality of wealth is just the way of it. But we can each choose to spread some manure where we can, helping young things to grow.