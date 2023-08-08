1923
Obituary
Mrs. Willie Ellen Acree, age 18 years, 10 months and a few days old, died at the home of her mother, Mrs. Ralph Smith, on Roland Ave. Thursday evening, Aug. 2
She is survived by her husband, Ernest Acree, and one son, besides a host of relatives and friends.
Mrs. Acree was a Christian, a devoted member of the Baptist Church, and a devoted wife and mother. A large number of sorrowing relatives and friends were in attendance to pay the last sad tribute of respect.
Her last word was “good-bye,” and the spirit went home to God.
Personals
Mrs. Nutter of Georgetown is the guest of Mrs. J.M. Hunt.
Mr. T.A. Moss, who had a slight paralytic stroke last week, is getting along nicely.
Miss Martha Ball has been ill for a few days.
Atty. J.H. Settle is at home after a pleasant visit to his daughters, Mrs. George P. Scott in Maysville and Mrs. Forest Whitton of Covington and other points.
1948
Returned Home
The body of Pvt. James B. Ritch, the first native countian to be inducted through the local draft board and lose his life in World War II, will arrive in Sparta this morning. Ritch, who was 27 at the time of his death, was inducted Feb. 19, 1942, and was sent overseas in April of the next year. He served as an Infantryman in N. Africa before being transferred to Italy where he was killed in action by a shell on Sept. 15, 1943. Private Ritch was born near the old toll gate house on the Cull road but was living near Sparta when inducted. Surviving are his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jess D. Ritch; two sisters, Mrs. Sam Pierce of Glencoe, and Mrs. James Bradley of Sparta; three brothers, Robert of Poplar Grove, Marvin and Kenneth both of home, and his grandmother, Mrs. James Barr, Sparta.
Murder
Morrison Rucker, 34, of Pleasureville, was fatally shot in Eminence Saturday night, July 24, by J.D. Roberts, 35, a farmer of Cemetery Hill.
Francis Clubb, a witness, said no statement was made prior to the shooting.
Birthday
Clarence Goodrich celebrated his 67th birthday Monday at the home of his son, Marvin Goodrich. Present were his children: Marvin, Thelma, and Robert Charles; grandchildren, Nancy Carol Stigers, James H. and Bobby Goodrich, Mrs. Bessie Goodrich; his wife, Mrs. Mary Goodrich, and Ollie Stigers. His aunt, Susie Smoot, also shared the good food. She is 96 years old.
1973
Outstanding Educator
Phyllis Siler has been named Outstanding Young Educator by Owen County Jaycees. External Vice President George Kingkade made the announcement at Monday evening’s meeting.
Mrs. Siler, 25, is a Phase I teacher at OCES. She is a graduate of Cumberland College and has 20 hours toward her Master’s degree. An Owen County native, she has taught for four years.
Marriage Licenses
Lawrence Freeman Haskell Jr., student, Louisville, and Kathleen Shelton, Owenton; Brian Dale Boling, USAF, New Mexico, and Kathey Oates, Sparta; W. Anthony Torsell, contractor, and Dorsey S. Severance, both Perry Park; Waylon R. Hearne, farmer, Owenton and Judy Skirvin, Sparta; Richard A. Shirley, factory, and Nadine Dietmaring, Verona; Luther Walters, quarry worker, Owenton and Anna Combs, Sparta; Troy Bradshaw, construction worker, Williamstown, and Nancy Coe, Corinth; Robert Craig Howard, farmer, Owenton, and Pamela Sue Cardwell, Carrollton.
Beechwood
Thurman B. and Katherine Prather spent the weekend with his mother and Billy.
Barry Clifton spent the weekend with his grandmother, Mrs. Mary Lee Clifton and Regina, his sister.
The men are glad to see the sunshine this morning, especially the ones that have a lot of hay to cut.
Gratz
Mr. and Mrs. Harry Rankin Lawson and sons, Steve and David, spent from Wednesday afternoon until Sunday morning with Mrs. Carniel Lawson. While visiting they made two calls at the home of Mrs. Elizabeth Rankin, Wylma and Richard, and their cousin, Kathy Foster. Steve and David enjoyed fishing in the pond.
Mrs. William Wagner, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Wagner and daughter from Fremont, Ohio, spent Thursday and Friday untIl Saturday a.m. with aunt, Mrs. Elizabeth Rankin, Richard and Wylma.
1998
2 Deaths
A 79-year-old Owen County man was found dead Sunday afternoon when two fishermen discovered his body underneath his four-wheeler. Harry K. Kingkade, S. Fork Rd., had apparently been in the accident a couple of days before, according to Owen County Coroner. Kingkade reportedly was last seen on Friday.
A 66-year-old Georgetown man who was bushhogging his Owen County property was found dead early Saturday morning. Ruth Huffaker Luttrell, the wife of Glenn Harold Luttrell, filed a missing persons report with the Owen County Sheriff’s Office at 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Three hours later, Luttrell’s body was found underneath an overturned tractor on his farm on Harmony Road.
Kentucky Colonel
An Owen County man has been recognized for his volunteer efforts with a state award, the Kentucky Colonel Award.
Ray Perkins, service volunteer for the Kentucky Dept. of Veterans Affairs and a member of Disabled American Veterans, was presented the award Thursday in front of the Owen County Courthouse. He was honored for his numerous years of service helping war veterans and their dependents.
Sentenced to Life
Tem Smith, the man who confessed to murdering Betty Williams shortly after the murder last August pleaded guilty in June to eight charges that included murder, rape, and sexual abuse.
Williams’ body was found Aug. 10, 1997, when the parents of her fiancé, John Marcum, went to the trailer to find out if anyone would be home the next day so the property, which was up for sale, could be shown to a prospective buyer.
New Columbus News
Debra Parr and others spent from Wednesday until Sunday at Dallas, Texas, for their jobs.
Loretta Epperson was to go for tests this week.
For dinner on Sunday, Hallie Parr entertained Victor, Kasie and Victoria; Howard and Judy McKenney; Jason Jones, Mariah Kinmon, Kristi and Roman Gilispie, and Terry, Jennifer and Brittany Rader.
2013
Water Tower
There has been a very noticeable addition to the sky around Owenton. Construction on a new water tower behind the Owen County Public Library on Hwy. 22 is continuing.
The new tank will store about 600,000 gallons of water for the people of Owen County. When the new water tower is operational, the tower located on Perry Street in Owenton will be taken out of service.
Emergency Repair
The condition of the bridge on Sawbridge has been declared an emergency after a special Owen County Fiscal Court meeting Thursday.
According to the resolution, repairs are needed as soon as possible and the court has applied for emergency money for repair to the bridge.
Marriage
Gabrielle Grider and Kevin Andrew Welsh were married June 1 at First Baptist Church of Owenton. Bro. Brad Banks performed the double-ring ceremony. The bride is the daughter of James and PruAndera Grider of Long Ridge. The groom is the son of Dave and Darlene Welsh of Sheffield, PA.
Birth
Emma Thornton and Craig Miller announce the birth of their son, Bentley Allen Miller. He was born May 31, 2013 and weighed 9 pounds and 2.6 ounces.