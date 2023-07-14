1923
New Store
Mr. Joseph Gross, who has been in Owenton for some time, has opened a first-class grocery and store of general merchandise on the hill overlooking the village of Lusby.
Joe is one of the “old guard” and became attached to the Mill in the good old days and says he can’t stay away.
Baseball
With low-lying broken clouds permitting intermittent bursts of sunshine, weather fairly warm, about 700 fans in holiday mood and gaily attired assembled at the Owenton Ball Park July 4 as a symbol to southpaw Rankin and Hardesty’s clever nine, and to witness the double-header with the husky Madison Indians.
Wilhoite was at his best and allowed the visitors only a few scattered hits. The whole nine were at top-speed and they ran away with the game like Morvich did the derby; the score being 7 to 2.
Madison allowed us to witness three of their best pitchers and they wished for three more before the second episode of the double-header. The pitcher which they thought was the dark horse was a failure and our boys mauled him all over Vallandingham’s farm and a part of Bob Greene’s.
Rankin gave us another peep of his left fist which proved too severe for the visitors. He retired nine men in five innings and in the third inning when the score was tied and two men on base, he lammed the sphere for a circuit drive which drove the scoreboard to 6 to 3 and straw hats were sailed into the air.
Personals
Mr. and Mrs. W.L. Yancey and Mr. and Mrs. Lyman Yancey were in Louisville last week.
Miss Charlsey Smith is home from Louisville where she enjoyed a house party at the home of Miss Elizabeth Miller.
The following guests were entertained at dinner last Thursday at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Z.H. Roberts: Mrs. A.C. McClure, Mrs. E. Ransdell, Mrs. L.M. Ransdell, Mrs. C.M. Shipp, Mrs. S.B. Ramsdell and Miss Susie Spicer.
Marriage
Miss Myrtle Smith, age 16, daughter of John Smith of near Gratz and Silas B. Floyd, 22, of Henry County, were married at the County Clerk’s office here Saturday by Judge Ellis.
1948
Injured in Plane Crash
Lester G. Morgan, of Squiresville, landed his plane on the farm of I.L. Arnold near Squiresville. Mr. Morgan shut off his ignition and dived too low for the pick-up when he turned the ignition on again, it is surmised.
He made a nice landing but the impetus of the plane carried it against a post, diverting the direction and he passed over a hole or bump. Information is unavailable but either would have thrown him across the back of the seat, it is believed.
He suffered a badly cut head and a possibly broken back. Latest reports are that he is slightly improved.
Killed in Plane Crash
The lake at Butler State Park near Carrollton was the scene of a fatal crash about 5:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon of last week when the plane of Dr. Kelly Buford Cornelius, Carrollton dentist, plunged into the water. He is believed to have been killed instantly.
Services
The remains of Pvt. Robert E. Thomas, U.S.M.C., have been returned from Iwo Jima where he was killed in action March 8, 1945.
He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lotteef Thomas of Lockport, and besides his parents is survived by one brother, Gerald L. Thomas; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Michael Thomas of Lockport, and Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Flack of Indianapolis, Indiana.
Military services at the grave will be conducted by the U.S. Marie Corps Reserve of Louisville.
Needmore
Mr. and Mrs. Alberry Parsons entertained at dinner Sunday for Rev. Bernie Wolfe, Covington and Alton Poe and family, Canby.
Willie B. Wainscott and family visited his son, Buford Wainscott and family Sunday.
Mr. and Mrs. Buford Eldridge and little daughter of Covington, are spending their vacation with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Edgar O’Banion.
Sweet Owen
Mr. and Mrs. Ambrose Hall spent Sunday at Lockport.
Mrs. Bertha Marston of Monterey is spending some time with her brother, Clarence Thomas and family.
Mrs. Arline Ayres was in Lexington Monday.
Gratz
Jimmie Lawson, Hillsboro, O., is spending this week here with Harry R. Lawson.
Otto Rankin visited Mr. and Mrs. Fred Hambrick and other relatives and friends in Cincinnati last week.
Swope
Mr. and Mrs. Roldo Wilson and son spent from Monday to Wednesday of last week with Mr. and Mrs. Odis Hamilton, Cincinnati.
Miss Bonnie Jean Mason is visiting Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Littrell of Glencoe this week.
Mr. and Mrs. Erman Kingcade and Joyce spent Sunday with Mr. and Mrs. George W. Kingcade.
1973
New Hires
In special school board action Thursday, Tom Sims of Richmond was named Owen County High School principal for 1973-74. Sims, a 1960 graduate of Morehead university, received his Master’s degree from EKU in 1968. He began his professional career as head football coach and teacher at McKell High School in 1960 and received honors as Coach of the Year four times in the NEKC during his time there.
The board also voted to hire George Fitts as Assistant Football Coach to Roy Cochran. Fitts, replacing George Baker in that position, has served the past two years as junior high coach.
Patricia Anglin of Lexington was hired as speech correction instructor at Owen Elementary.
Tree Loss Computation
Owenton Mayor C.C. Arnold is requesting that residents of the town and county who lost trees in the Wednesday week tornado submit a post card to him at the earlier convenience, stating the number of trees damaged or gone, primarily in yards near residences.
The total of trees lost or damaged will be submitted to Senator Walter Huddleston and Congressman John Breckinridge in an effort to possibly receive federal aid in replanting.
Golden Anniversary
Mr. and Mrs. Alton Stewart, Owenton, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary June 23. They were married at the Long Ridge Baptist church by Rev. I.E. Enlow in 1923.
Living in Owenton all their lives, they moved to Owenton about 11 years ago.
A picnic, which included an anniversary cake, was enjoyed by the family and friends at their home. The couple received several nice gifts.
59th Anniversary
Mr. and Mrs. I.L. Arnold, Squiresville, celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on Saturday, June 30.
About Our Sick
Cedar Hill: Mrs. Kathryn Inman is recovering from a dislocated hip. She underwent hip surgery recently.
Wheatley: R.B. Riley is in St. Joseph hospital, Lexington, for surgery.
Long Ridge: Mrs. Faywood Wright returned from St. Joseph hospital, Lexington, where she spent several days. She feels better.
South Fork: Cecil Hawkins entered Norton Infirmary, Louisville, Thursday for tests and observation.
No College
A recently completed four-month survey concerned primarily with projected enrollments and population has led an Illinois university consultant to recommend against establishment of a community college in Carrollton.
1998
Grand Jury Still Out
As of press time Tuesday, the Owen County Grand Jury was still out in the case of an Owen County woman who allegedly shot and killer her 14-year-old daughter and her boyfriend’s friend.
“It will probably be late tonight before they finish,” a deputy clerk in Circuit Clerk Carolyn Keith’s office said late in the afternoon. “We won’t have the indictments until tomorrow.
Turner was not charged in connection with the incident in which her daughter, Tracy Wells, and Merrell Louis Downey Jr., 26, died.
Celebrates 200 Years
A legacy that began in Virginia arrived in Owen County in 1796 with John Bond. For more than 200 years since, the Bond family has been cultivating the farmland on the Old New Liberty-Sparta Road.
Jimmy Bond and his younger brother, Ralph, inherited the farm following their father’s death in 1944. Having been passed down through six generations, the 440 acres of land has never been farmed by anyone outside of the Bond family.
Presently the land is used to produce tobacco, hay, corn, and cattle. Many years ago, however, the Bond Brothers’ grandfather owned and raised nearly 300 sheep.
“These are the only two left in the family who can say they farm for a living,” Ralph’s son Ronnie explained recently.
They seem to enjoy the traditional farm life.
On a typical day, the brothers wake up around 6 a.m., eat breakfast, and head out to work until somewhere around 9 p.m.
Maybe Ralph said it better when he stated, “I get up around six and go until I can’t go anymore.”
Old Monterey Road
The rains finally stopped last week and many farmers were able to get their tobacco out.
Rodney, Tracey and Brittney have been vacationing at Myrtle Beach this week.
Patty and I went over to Ron and Charlotte’s Wednesday to see how they were doing on their new house. It won’t be as long as it has been. They have a beautiful home and will just be glad when they get in.
Breck
Lisa Sharp took me out to hear the Robinson Family and all of the other bands on Swope Road on Saturday afternoon. We had a very good time and we saw James and Linda Acree as we were about to leave.
My granddaughter, Cheryll Osborn, also visited me on Sunday.
Penny and Gregg went to Tennessee on Tuesday night and came back on Saturday afternoon.
Rockdale
Gary and Kayla Murphy, along with Gage and John Morgan, enjoyed a couple of days at King’s Island.
Some of our vacationers have returned home safely. The Marcums and the Sagesers returned from Florida on Sunday. Linda Wright and Matthew will be in later this week. Henry and Avis Grady returned from Tennessee on Thursday.
2013
Flooding
Following heavy rains last week, Owen County Judge-executive Carolyn Keith said minor repairs would need to be done on some county roads.
According to the National Weather Service, some areas of the county received up to six inches of rainfall over the past week.
Keith said there were no reports of total isolation, but some flash flooding had been reported on Point of Rock Road and Old Landing Road over the weekend.
A bridge on Sawbridge Creek Road received some minor damages due to heavy rains, but state engineers had inspected the bridge Monday and deemed it safe for driving.
Mystery Pot Plot
An anonymous tip recently led Owen County Sheriff Zemer Hammond to a small marijuana growth operation within the city limits of Owenton. “When we got the tip, we went straight over there,” Hammond said. “There were five plots of it and it averaged three to four plants to a plot.”
The secluded patches, off West Perry Street, were surrounded by chicken wire in an unmaintained area, Hammond said.
Hammond said he has researched the ownership of the property but doubts there is a connection.
Hammond said the sheriff’s office is investigating four or five other property owners whose property adjoins that where the marijuana was found. “There was some evidence left behind that may help us,” Hammond said.
No arrests have been made and Hammond said the investigation is ongoing.
Search for Body
Rescue crews are combing the Elkhorn Creek after an unidentified man fell in Sunday evening while fishing near the dam at the Forks of Elkhorn in eastern Franklin County.
Sheriff Pat Melton said two men were fishing from the creek bank around 7 p.m. Sunday when one slipped and fell into the water, which was 8.6 feet at the time. A current sucked the man, described as a white male in his mid-20s, toward the dam where he briefly resurfaced before he was submerged, Melton said.
Clean Up
Local emergency crews spent the early evening hours Friday cleaning up South Main Street after a tractor-trailer overturned that forced traffic to be rerouted for approximately five and a half hours. The crash took place at approximately 3:35 p.m. in front of Cowboys Market.
Although no one was injured, two vehicles parked along South Main Street were hit, including one Owen Electric truck. “There were several witnesses,” said Public Affairs Trooper Brad Arterburn. Some say he was driving too fast, some say he wasn’t.”