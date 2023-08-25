1923
New Car
Mr. L.BN. Marston has purchased a handsome new International Touring Car, which makes regular trips to and from Sparta. The car is very comfortable and will accommodate from 16 to 20 passengers. This is a great improvement over the old way of travel.
Wedding
At 12:30 on Wednesday, Aug. 15, two hearts were made one when Rev. B.B. Miller, pastor of the Christian Church, performed the ceremony which united in marriage, Miss Frances Morgan and Mr. John William Arnold. The marriage took place at the home of the bride’s uncle, Mr. B.L. Hancock.
The bride is the eldest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Morgan. The groom is the only son of Mr. W.E. Arnold of the Owenton Roller Mills and is associated with his father in business.
New Pastor
Rev. J.E. Baird of Monticello, who was recently called to the pastorate of the Owenton Baptist Church, came to Owenton with his family Tuesday. Mrs. Baird and daughter will remain here but Rev. Baird has gone to Covington where he conducts a series of meetings. He will be on the field here by Sept. 1.
Personals
Mrs. George Fullilove, Mr. and Mrs. Alex Patton, Mises Evelyn and Ruby Patton of Elwood City, Pa., visited Mr. and Mrs. F. Fullilove last week.
J.W. Clark has returned home after spending tow weeks at Martinsville, Ind. and Louisville.
Capt. And Mrs. G.R. Armstrong, Mises Katie, Essie and Ruth Bryan, Katherine and Ruth Bryan of Iowa spent last Monday in Georgetown and Lexington.
Miss Ruby Ball is visiting relatives in New Liberty.
1948
School’s Plan
The Owen county public schools will open Sept. 13, according to information released Monday by Supt. H.C. Smith. Qualified teachers are hard to get this year, Mr. Smith stated, and there are still some vacancies to fill. However, it is hoped that by the time the school bell rings on the second Monday of next month, all vacancies will have been filled.
Shower
Approximately 85 people attended a miscellaneous shower Friday, Aug. 20, at the St. Nicholas Hotel dining room in honor of Mrs. Bill Arnold.
After all the guests had assembled, they were served party punch and wafers by the hostesses, Mrs. Hub Smith, Mrs. Josh Kemper, and Miss Doris Jean Smoot. The guest of honor was then escorted to a table in the center of the room that was piled high with lovely packages.
1973
Assumes Post
Dallas Stafford, Owen County’s first 4-H agent, energetically began his career Monday with a broad grin and a declaration of interest in the youth of this county.
Expressing his desire to stimulate interest in the organization and the goals it can provide in a young person’s life, Stafford said he was anxious to get the program off to a “good start.”
Six Month Sentence
P.H. Reese, Owenton, was given a six-month jail sentence for using telephone facilities or equipment for the purpose of annoying the complainant.
Promotions
Ronnie Roberts, New Liberty, and Viola Hayden, Monterey, were elected to the positions of assistant cashier by the directors of the People’s Bank and Trust company at their regular July meeting.
Roberts has been employed by the bank since 1969 and has held positions of bookkeeper, teller, and note teller. Mrs. Hayden has been employed since 1966 with the People’s bank, holding positions of bookkeeper, teller, and assistant branch manager at Monterey.
Anniversary
Mr. and Mrs. Reuben Poland, Glencoe, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Sunday with open house in their home. They have a son, John Poland, Glencoe.
New Owner
New Owenton five-and-ten store owner, Ronnie Jones, bought final shares from Howard Deming, who worked with a variety store chain for 9 years before starting Deming & Co. nearly 40 years ago.
1998
Escaped Prisoner
The car stolen by an escaped prisoner was recovered in Scott County Monday night.
Police found the car belonging to Danny Miller of Squiresville Road which was taken Friday afternoon when Jack Lee Miniard, 34, escaped from the jailer’s van which was headed back to the Carroll County Detention Center after court Friday.
The escape occurred at 12:08 p.m. when Miniard, a resident of Teresita, told the jailer he was feeling ill and asked for the door to be opened. When the door was opened, Miniard escaped.
Hires Architect
It’s still up in the air whether the Owen County School Board will construct a new high school or renovate the existing facility. But the board took another step forward Monday evening when it voted to hire the Sherman Carter & Barnhart architectural firm to look at all options available to the school system.
Rockdale News
Dan and Dianne Shepherd, Jimmy and Christian have returned home from a trip to Texas. They attended Dan’s son’s wedding.
Pete Johnson visited a doctor in Frankfort on Thursday. He is having a lot of trouble with his knee.
This community wishes to offer prayers and sympathy to the Hisle family.
Vic and Judy Wagenschien have returned home to Texas after spending several weeks here with family.
Deaths
Allena Orsburn, 70; Margaret Mason, 84; Franklin Souder II, 61; Ella Mae Napier, 70; Alice Ware, 92; Ruth Turpin, 80; Robert Ray Thomas, 77.
2013
Found Safe
A Golden Alert issued for a 70-year-old Owen County man was called off after the man was found on Hwy. 127. Dewey Cook had last been seen on Hwy. 127 South and Greenup Rd. Cook had been out Sunday morning, but the exact time the alert was issued wasn’t available.
“He just got turned around and couldn’t find his way back,” Rescue Capt. Jackie Webster said.
Football Kick Off
If the coaching staff wanted to put a sign on the door leading into the Owen County High School locker room, it might read “no experience necessary.”
As the Rebels get ready to kick off the season on Friday night at Western Hills, they will be doing it with an almost completely revamped lineup.
Head Coach Adam Fowler will have to figure out how to replace almost all of his starters on both offense and defense from a team that has gone 17-6 over the past two seasons.
Timber Preserved
Timber from approximately three structures on the Owen County School District’s farm, some of it dating back to the 19th century, is expected to be preserved following an Owen County Board of Education meeting Monday.
The board voted to give Owen County School Superintendent Rob Stafford authority to advertise and manage the demolition of the structure after Stafford said a demolition proposal from Ross Tarrant architects came in much higher than expected.