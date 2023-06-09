Owen County native David Lilly received a Kentucky Governor’s Service Award from Gov. Andy Beshear during a ceremony May 17, according to a news release.
Lilly is a member of the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), an AmeriCorps Seniors program.
He has selflessly served Owen County for decades, according to a news release
Lilly volunteers to manage a faith-based food pantry located in Owenton, belongs to the Rotary Club, serves as a volunteer firefighter, is a deacon at his church, belongs to the Drug Coalition, and serves on the Owen County Water Board.
“Davis is an excellent example of a Kentuckian serving and leading his community,” according to a news release.
Lilly runs the Meeting the Needs food pantry and serves as the supervisor of pantry volunteers. Food insufficiency is a pressing need in Owen County, according to the news release. Lilly reports serving approximately 465 individuals each month, and his work keeps Meeting the Needs running and maintains the ability to serve these households.
Lilly serves at the Owen County Rotary Club raising funds for the Backpack Program, which ensures children have food items to take home each weekend. He also serves as a volunteer firefighter through the Owen County Volunteer Fire Department. Organizers said his “selfless dedication to the fire department contributes to the safety of Owen County residents.”
Lilly is a member of the Owen County Drug Coalition working to combat substance abuse and tobacco use in the county in order to promote the health of Kentuckians.
Lilly’s work in Owen County is invaluable in multiple areas of service. David donates hundreds of hours of service to the community each month, all delivered with a smile on his face, according to a news release, and constantly espouses his gratitude for the opportunity to serve others.
“It is time that we express that same gratitude toward David for his selfless dedication to improving the well-being of his community and Kentucky at large,” organizers said.
He was nominated for the award by Stephanie Gayle.