Dear Editor,
I was in Williamstown, Kentucky last month to help my friend, Fan Oleson, retrieve her lost (and then miraculously found!) cat, Claudia, and I had the privilege of meeting and interacting with the staff at the Shell Station and Food Mart there. Thanks to them, my friend was able to bring her beloved pet home safely after a month lost in the woods.
I summarized what happened in case you’d like to share with your readers what a dedicated and kind group of women are hard at work in your community, and also so generous with their time and energy that they were able to reach out and help visitors to your area in an unforgettable way.
Sincerely,
Madge Counts
McLean, Virginia
Editor’s note: Here’s her full story.
Counts went on to write a long, detailed account of Claudia’s disappearance and subsequent rescue. The 15 year old tabby cat had been adopted by Oleson as a stray kitten and was her “nearly constant companion.”
Oleson was returning from Florida en route to her home in Potomac, Maryland when she stopped at the Shell Station in Williamstown. The cat escaped through a barely opened back window and disappeared into the woods. After trying desperately to find her, Oleson “left her contact information with the nice ladies inside the Shell station and left heartbroken.”
She went home, mourned Claudia, and tried to accept the inevitable.
Against all odds, however, she got a call a few weeks later from Destany King and Tabby McDaniel at the Shell Station. Claudia showed back up at the same spot where she disappeared, very thin but otherwise okay.
According to Counts, “Fan immediately called her good friend since college, Madge Counts, and the dynamic and elated duo made plans to fly to Cincinnati....Fan bought a new cat carrier and used it as an overnight bag so she wouldn’t have to waste time checking a suitcase.”
Once reunited, cat and owner were ecstatic to see one another. Claudia made it back home safely and got a clean bill of health from her veterinarian.