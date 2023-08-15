Larry Joe Caswell, 81, of Falmouth, formerly of Cynthiana, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Ft. Thomas. He was born in Cynthiana, Ky on July 17, 1942 son to the late Batson and Violette Harding Caswell. In addition to his parents, Joe is preceded in death by his wife Teresa Nickells Caswell, son Michael Pollard and his brother Jerry Caswell.
Joe is survived by his daughters Amy (Steve) Henson, Jennifer Caswell, sons Jeff Caswell and Troy Caswell, a sister Velma Barkley, grandchildren Mahala, Makayla, Dylan, Trent and Taylor.
Joe retired from Carmeuse Line and Stone and was a hoist operator. He also was on the Falmouth Police Department and former member of the Falmouth Fire Department.
Visitation was Friday, July 28, 2023 at Peoples Funeral Home in Falmouth. Funeral service followed, also at the funeral home. Joe’s final resting place will be at Riverside Cemetery in Falmouth. Memorials if desired can be made to Falmouth Fire Dept. 213 Main Street, Falmouth, KY 41040 or Alexandria Fire Dept. 7951 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria, KY, Kentucky.