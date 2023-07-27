The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) presented the City of Dry Ridge with a 2023 Workers’ Compensation Safety Grant. KLC Insurance Services workers’ compensation members receive the money to help fund various programs and services that reduce liability and make the city safer. KLC has awarded more than $6.3 million in liability and safety grants since 1999.
“Safety is an important part of the day-to-day operation of a city,” remarked KLC Executive Director|CEO James D. Chaney. “I know Mayor Greg Brockman and Dry Ridge officials will use these funds to ensure their citizens and employees stay safe.”
KLC Insurance Services is Kentucky’s largest municipal insurance program. The agency helps members increase public safety with proactive programs and services. KLC insurance provides affordable liability, property, workers’ compensation, and other municipal insurance products.
In addition to insurance, the Kentucky League of Cities offers employee benefits programs, legislative advocacy, financial and municipal law services, training, community development, and other resources that serve cities.