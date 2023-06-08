Hi! I first would like to thank all of the people who have helped me throughout the years, especially my ma and pa who have always supported me, even if I was sometimes a brat. I’d also like to thank the band and all of the friends I have made through it. And I’d like to thank the class of 2023 for supporting each other in ways no one else could. Instead of standing up here and saying “you can do it!” I’d just like to say my favorite quote, “that nothing changes if nothing changes.”
While it may seem simple, it means to me that if you are unhappy with the way things are now, you can make an effort to change something in your life for the better. But, most importantly, if you are happy, there’s no need to change it. I especially like this quote because rather than saying to someone that their life can always be improved, it tells you that there’s no need to change if nothing is wrong. So why not stay happy. Again, thank you for giving me this time, and have a great rest of your evening.