With school out, students should think about heading to the Owen County Public Library to check out their summer reading program activities. The library has lots of creative, engaging events planned. This is definitely not your grandparents’ summer reading program!
The program, called All Together Now, lasts throughout the month of June and takes participants around the world, offering something for everyone. Anyone from age two through adulthood can participate.
According to Joan Goderwis, who oversees the library’s collection development,”Programs are geared toward certain age groups and some are geared toward full families.” The Teddy Bear Picnic, for instance, is geared toward younger children while the Gaming Truck is designed to appeal to middle school and high school students.
Goderwis says all of the activities are designed to be interactive. There are lots of unique programs from which to choose. Learn dances from other countries, experience a little bit of Australia at Didgeridoo Down Under, or go on a “Silly Safari.”
Even the library’s regular monthly adult programs, including the earring, cooking and painting classes, will follow the international theme. And on June 13 at 6:00 p.m. Andy and Terri Ghent--the Galloping Ghents-will share their globetrotting expertise. Anyone planning to travel soon should take note, as Goderwis says the pair will “talk about how to travel efficiently and trouble free.”
Of course, what would a summer reading program be without books? Every attendee will receive a “passport” which serves as a reading log. Children through age 18 must read eight books to complete their logs; adults must read four.
“When they read a book,” says Goderwis, “they can bring their passport in and we’ll stamp it.”
The program culminates in a “Book Bazaar.” Those who fill their passports will get to choose a book to take home and are eligible to win one of four grand prizes (each prize geared to a different age group).
Parents, when your kids start complaining of boredom, check the summer reading program schedule! Chances are good there’ll be something fun afoot at the Owen County Public Library.