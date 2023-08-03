Harrison County District Court July 24, 2023
Judge Charles Kuster presiding
TRAFFIC
- Steven Andrew Collins, 1984, arraignment, failure to wear seatbelt — guilty plea entered, failure to produce insurance card — dismissed or dropped, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security — dismissed or dropped; review Aug. 21
- Nicholas A Harney, 1992, arraignment, failure to wear seatbelt, too many passengers in vehicle, no operators/moped license; passed to Sept. 25
- Michael Alan Haubner, 1991, arraignment, careless driving, speeding 22mph over the speed limit; paid in full
- Robert L Howard, 1978, arraignment, insufficient head lamps, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, failure to produce insurance card, display or illegal/altered registration; review Aug. 21
- Zachary Austin Navarre, 2001, arraignment, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt — dismissed, no/expired registration plates — dismissed, failure to produce insurance card — passed to Aug. 7
- Jeff Nickerson, 1971, arraignment, operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol; passed to July 31
- Heather M Perkins, 1979, arraignment, failure to wear seat belts — guilty plea entered, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt — dismissed, no/expired registration plates — dismissed; review Oct. 2
- Jay K Arkenau, 1968, pretrial conference, failure to illuminate head lamps, operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, no tail lamps; passed to July 31
- Domanic Dekota Brewer, 2001, contempt hearing; bench warrant
- Donald Herrington, 1997, contempt hearing; paid in full
- Norman A Risner, 1979, contempt hearing; bench warrant
- Carl R Stophlet, 1975, show cause hearing; bench warrant
- Sarah M Puckett, 1984, arraignment, operating on suspended/revoked operators license; continued to July 31
PROBATE
- Estate of Jo Ella Cope, motion hour; order entered
- Estate of Kathleen A Donaghey, probate hearing; order entered
- Estate of Juanita H Lawson, probate hearing; passed to July 31
- Estate of Richard C Perkins, motion hour; passed to July 31
- Estate of Richard W Wolsing, motion hour; passed to July 31
CIVIL
- Randy Northcutt v. Sierra Barnes, court trial; defendant not present, forcible detainer entered
- Randy Northcutt v. Erik Cooper, court trial; defendant not present, forcible detainer entered
- Randy Northcutt v. Paul Hamm Jr., court trial; defendant not present, forcible detainer
- Randy Northcutt v. Billy Jack Smith, court trial; defendant not present, forcible detainer entered
MISDEMEANOR
- Kimberly Leann Creech, 2003, arraignment, possession of marijuana; passed to July 31
- Trish Michelle Flor, 1969, arraignment, resident fishing without a license/permit; dismissed
- Adam L Johnson, 1990, arraignment, nonresident fishing without a license/permit; dismissed
- Melissa M Martin, 1982, arraignment, theft by unlawful taking or disposition from building; not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference Aug. 21
- Melissa M Martin, 1982, arraignment, fourth degree dating violence assault; not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference Aug. 21
- Thomas Ronald Royal, 1992, arraignment, resident fishing without a license/permit; dismissed
- Francisco Ayala Sotelo, 1990, arraignment, failure to wear seat belts — paid in full, no/expired Kentucky registration — dismissed, no/expired registration plates — dismissed, no operators license — dismissed; recalled bench warrant
- Colleen H Taylor, 1957, arraignment, theft by deception — include cold checks; dismissed
- Devin Paul Robbins, 2001, violation of Kentucky emergency protective order or domestic violence order; not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference Aug. 21
- Nicholas Showalter, 1992, show cause hearing; passed to Oct. 23
- Charles Lewis Willman, 1984, revocation hearing, passed to Aug. 7
- Elisha Edwards Swain, 1985, pretrial conference, attempt to false report an incident to law enforcement; continues to Aug. 14
- Austin W Wright, 1998, pretrial conference, fourth degree assault; passed to Aug. 21
- Joseph Wayne Fryman, 2000, motion hour; passed to Aug. 21
- Lillian S Griffin, 1989, review; bench warrant
- Damien Harwood, 2004, motion hour; hearing rescheduled for July 31
- Victoria P Rivas, 2003, motion hour; passed to July 31
- William Seivers, 1974, motion hour; passed to July 31
- Tonya Shrink, 1965, motion hour; continued to July 31
- Carl R Stophlet, 1975, contempt hearing; bench warrant
- Desiree Earlywine, 2000, arraignment, distribution of obscene material to minors; not guilty plea entered, preliminary hearing July 31
- Hailey C Parker, 2004, arraignment, second degree disorderly conduct, harassment — no physical contact, alcohol intoxication in a public place, harassment — physical contact — no injury, fleaing or evading police, menacing; not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference Aug. 21
FELONY
- Steve Dray, 1986, arraignment, second degree burglary; not guilty plea entered, preliminary hearing set for July 31
- Michael Allen Taylor, 1982, arraignment, failure to wear seat belts, no/expired registration plates — dismissed, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt -dismissed; not guilty plea entered, preliminary hearing Aug. 7
- McKayla Vance, arraignment, fourth degree assault — domestic violence, second degree assault — domestic violence; not guilty plea entered, preliminary hearing set for Aug. 7
- Lillian S Griffin, 1989, review; bench warrant
- William Spencer Kearns, 1985, contempt hearing; passed for review to Jan. 22
- Clifford D Tungate, 1985, preliminary hearing, second degree assault; passed to July 31
- Joseph McElfesh, 1987, other hearing, flagrant non support; preliminary hearing Aug. 7
- Joseph Scott, 1980, other hearing, non support; pretrial conference July 31