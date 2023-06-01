Williamstown Elementary fifth grader Matthew Collins has been a wiz on the archery circuit this school year. He competed in 13 tournaments, winning an impressive 11 and placing 4th in the other two.
It’s worth noting that one of those wins was at the Kentucky State Tournament.
Also, he is currently ranked 13 out of 2,110 archers in his age group nationwide--not too shabby for an eleven-year-old.
Collins is in his second year of competition, but he took to the sport like the proverbial duck to water. He vividly remembers taking shots from five meters at tryouts and saying, “Look Daddy! I’m shooting really good!”
He said without bragging, “I think I just came in with a natural talent, and I listen to my coach. I want to do better and win.”
Tara Shepherd is the archery team’s head coach, but he also gets a lot of coaching from his father, Aaron Collins.
Asked how many shots he takes at each tournament he had to stop and think.
“It’s math.”
He tallied it up: five arrows each round times six rounds equals 30 shots.
The highest score possible is a 300. At state, he shot 279. He bettered that at nationals, shooting 281.
Of his high national ranking, he commented,”It didn’t mean anything at first, but then I sat down and thought about it and I thought, ‘Wow! That was really good!’ ”
Good indeed.
