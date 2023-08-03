As the school year draws closer, construction work continues at the Williamstown Independent Schools. According to Ehmet Hayes of Robert Ehmet Hayes and Associates Architects, PLLC, Phase One of the construction is moving along.
No disruptions of classes are expected, however the July meeting of the Williamstown Independent Board of Education (WISB) was held in the school library as those construction activities continue.
Planning is being done to minimize impact on students and classes as work will continue in the buildings throughout the coming year. However, the majority of work after classes begin will be done during Christmas break.
In his update, Hayes explained the band tower is a priority as is is an important part of the summer band practice season. Installation is forthcoming. The district saved over $3000 of the $50,000 price tag by not having to pay sales tax and avoiding construction costs by buying direct.
According to the tentative work schedule, the following will be finished or in progress by this week:
• Casework millwork
• Stage curtains
• Installation misc. accessories
• Doors hardware
• Auditorium seating
• Auditorium carpeting
• Existing building floors, painting inside
Re-roofing should be completed by Aug. 28.
Jim Downing, Assured Partners, discussed insurance for the building based on Kentucky Department of Education recommendations. A major difference is deductibles. WIS currently has a $2,500 deductible; they could change to a $5,000 to $10,000 deductible. This is on a $59 million policy with property claims occurring roughly every three years. The board moved to increase deductibles to $10,000.
Boone County Superintendent Matt Turner addressed the board to discuss the Superintendent Student Advisory Council (SSAC), which has been a part of Boone County Board Of Education for more than 25 years. There, 27 schools and programs are part of SSAC.
Turner said there are two parts to a successful advisory council: a non-voting student member, who sits on the board of education; and the SSAC. He said the process gives students a voice in how the district interacts and reacts to the student body.
Three new members of the faculty and staff were introduced:
• Dr. Karen Hammonds, Instructional Supervisor and Assessment
• Christina Bowen, Director of Pupil Personnel
• Dean Faulkner, Director of Districtwide Operations, who will essentially be overseeing food service and finance.
Under the 2023-2024 budget, teacher pay increases by 4.5%, and each receives ten sick days, two personal days and two bereavement days.
According to a letter from the chair of the Williamstown Independent School Board, the board completed the annual 2022-2023 evaluation of Superintendent John Slone, utilizing the evaluation instrument provided by the Kentucky School Board Association.
The evaluation includes seven leadership standards: strategic, instructional, cultural, human resource, managerial, collaborative and influential leadership. Superintendents are rated on a scale from “Improvement Required” to “Exemplary.”
This year, the board chose for Mr. Slone to focus on cultural and managerial leadership.
“The 2022-2023 school year was the first in Mr. Slone’s tenure as superintendent of Williamstown Independent Schools,” the letter related. “Individual evaluations were assessed by each board member, and the board met in closed session to compile their findings and form a summative evaluation.
Slone was given an overall performance rating of “Accomplished.”
The work session was rescheduled to Aug. 1 at 6:00 PM. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be on Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. at 300 Helton Street. For questions call 859 824 7144.
