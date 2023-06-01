Gabriella MacAdams, a 9th grader at Williamstown High School, is among the 25 public high school students named as new members of the 2023-2024 Commissioner’s Student Advisory Council. The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) announced the names of its new and returning members on May 22.
Established to gather student feedback on critical issues impacting students and schools, the council connects Kentucky students with KDE staff to develop ideas to strengthen student voice and transform education.
The group meets regularly with the commissioner, both in person and virtually, to discuss how decisions made at the state level are affecting students throughout Kentucky.
“Members of the student advisory council offer valuable insights to us at the Kentucky Department of Education, and it is essential that students continue to have a meaningful and purposeful voice in decision-making,” said Commissioner of Education and Chief Learner Jason E. Glass. “Last year’s council offered a list of key recommendations regarding school safety, and we look forward to hearing from and working with these exceptional student leaders in the year ahead.”
The newly selected members will serve for the 2023-2024 school year and, if eligible, will have the option to serve again in the fall of 2024.
(0) comments
