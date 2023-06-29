The center is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Congregate meals are available but should be ordered two days in advance. The field trip for this month will be a steamboat cruise on July 19. You must sign up by July 12 to participate. For more information, call 859-824-6415 or email the center at Seniorcenter@wtownky.org.
July 3 — 4th of July party, 11 a.m. Hot dogs, cornhole, and more!
July 5 — Coffee and Cards
Drumming with Jennifer Beach, 11 a.m.
July 7 — Coffee and Cards
Visit the William Arnold House, 11 a.m.
July 10-Coffee and Cards
Bingocize exercises, 11 a.m.
Senior Commodities, Sherman Full Gospel Assembly, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Food for Friends, St. Williams, 1 to 3 p.m.
July 12-Coffee and Cards
Cooking Through the Calendar, 1 p.m., Grant Co. Extension Office
“Living Well in Our Later Years” with Sherry Hoffman of Anthem/Blue Cross (Healthy Eating on a Budget) 11 a.m.
NOTE: this is the last day to sign up for the steamboat cruise.
July 14-Coffee and Cards
Euchre (come to play, get a refresher lesson, or just learn), 11 a.m.
Bring your own lunch!
July 17-Coffee and Cards
Karen Tackett, Grant County Public Library, 11 a.m.
July 19-Coffee and Cards
Field Trip: The Mary Miller Steamboat Cruise (Louisville), leaving at 9 a.m. The cost is $23.
July 21-Coffee and Cards
Bingo with Bill Smith, Humana, 11 a.m.
Ombudsman presentation with Bethany Brickel, NKADD, and pizza, 12 p.m.
July 24-Nutrition Education with Lorie Dunn, Grant Co. Extension Office, 11 a.m.
July 26-Bunco (please bring a prize that you’d like to re-gift), 11 a.m.
July 28-Katie Deno, Senior Medicare Patrol, Brighton Center, 11 a.m.
Visit the Grant County Fair exhibits, 12 p.m.
July 31-Senior Vacation Bible School 1 to 3 p.m. (also Aug. 2 and Aug. 4)
