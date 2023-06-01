Williamstown Senior Center calendar of events
The center is open every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Congregate Meals are available but must be ordered two days in advance. You may call the Senior Center at (859)824-3633
Exercise Room is open for your enjoyment!
Wii Games can be played anytime.
Please stay home if you are sick!
Friday, June 2
Coffee and Cards
11:00 a.m. Chair volleyball
Monday, June 5
Coffee and Cards
11:00 a.m. Kentucky Trivial Pursuit
Wednesday, June 7
Coffee and Cards
11:00 Drumming with Jennifer Beach
1:00 Cooking Through the Calendar (Grant County Extension Office-must sign up)
Friday, June 9
Coffee and Cards
11:00 Bingocize
Monday, June 12
Coffee and Cards
11:00 a.m. Bingocize
Noon to 2:00 p.m. Senior Commodities, Sherman Full Gospel Assembly
1:00pm — 3:00pm Food for Friends, St. Williams
Wednesday, June 14
Coffee and Cards
11:00 a.m. Living Well in Our Later Years with Sherri Hoffman, BC/BS
Friday, June 16
Coffee and Cards
11:00 a.m. Bingo with Bill, Humana
1:00 p.m. Craft Day with Brenda Dunn
Monday, June 19
Coffee and Cards
11:00 a.m. Grant County Public Library Program with Karen Tackett (All about Kentucky)
Wednesday, June 21
Coffee and Cards
11:00 a.m. Bunco (bring a Patriotic prize)
Friday, June 23
Coffee and Cards
11:00 a.m. Bingocize
Monday, June 26
Coffee and Cards
1:00 p.m. Nutrition Education with Lorie Dunn, Grant Co. Extension
Wednesday, June 28
Coffee and Cards
Field Trip to Florence Y’All Baseball Game (Leave at 9:45)
Friday, June 30
Coffee and Cards
11:30 a.m. Picnic at Sherman Tavern
1:00 p.m. — Katie Deno, Senior Medicare Patrol (Medicare Statements) at ST
