Williamstown Senior Center calendar of events

The center is open every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Congregate Meals are available but must be ordered two days in advance. You may call the Senior Center at (859)824-3633

Exercise Room is open for your enjoyment!

Wii Games can be played anytime.

Please stay home if you are sick!

Friday, June 2

Coffee and Cards

11:00 a.m. Chair volleyball

Monday, June 5

Coffee and Cards

11:00 a.m. Kentucky Trivial Pursuit

Wednesday, June 7

Coffee and Cards

11:00 Drumming with Jennifer Beach

1:00 Cooking Through the Calendar (Grant County Extension Office-must sign up)

Friday, June 9

Coffee and Cards

11:00 Bingocize

Monday, June 12

Coffee and Cards

11:00 a.m. Bingocize

Noon to 2:00 p.m. Senior Commodities, Sherman Full Gospel Assembly

1:00pm — 3:00pm Food for Friends, St. Williams

Wednesday, June 14

Coffee and Cards

11:00 a.m. Living Well in Our Later Years with Sherri Hoffman, BC/BS

Friday, June 16

Coffee and Cards

11:00 a.m. Bingo with Bill, Humana

1:00 p.m. Craft Day with Brenda Dunn

Monday, June 19

Coffee and Cards

11:00 a.m. Grant County Public Library Program with Karen Tackett (All about Kentucky)

Wednesday, June 21

Coffee and Cards

11:00 a.m. Bunco (bring a Patriotic prize)

Friday, June 23

Coffee and Cards

11:00 a.m. Bingocize

Monday, June 26

Coffee and Cards

1:00 p.m. Nutrition Education with Lorie Dunn, Grant Co. Extension

Wednesday, June 28

Coffee and Cards

Field Trip to Florence Y’All Baseball Game (Leave at 9:45)

Friday, June 30

Coffee and Cards

11:30 a.m. Picnic at Sherman Tavern

1:00 p.m. — Katie Deno, Senior Medicare Patrol (Medicare Statements) at ST

