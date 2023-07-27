Williamstown Senior Center August events
The center is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Congregate meals are available but should be ordered two days in advance.
New this month is Senior Vacation Bible School. Any senior is welcome to come. Scotty Simpson, minister of Sherman Church of Christ, will be leading Bible Study. If you enjoyed V.B.S. as a child, come join us and relive those memories•and bring a friend.
July 31
• Coffee and Cards
• 1:00 p.m. Senior Vacation Bible School
Aug. 2
• 11:00 a.m. Drumming with Jennifer
• 1:00 a.m. Senior Vacation Bible School
Aug. 4
• Coffee and Cards
• 1:00 p.m. Senior Vacation Bible School
Aug. 7
• Coffee and Cards
• 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Fishing Day at Lake Pollywog, Dry Ridge (fishing license, needed)
Aug. 9
• Coffee and Cards
• 11:00 a.m. “Living Well in Our Later Years” Sherri Hoffman, Anthem BC/BS (Healthy eating on a budget)
• 1:00 p.m. Cooking Thru the Calendar, Grant County Extension Office (sign up at 859•824•3355)
Aug.11
• Coffee and Cards
• 11:00 a.m. Senior Center Hawaiian Party (please sign up by Aug. 9)
Aug. 14
• Coffee and Cards
• 11:00 a.m. Bingocize exercises
• 11:00 a.m.• 1:00 p.m. Senior commodities, Sherman Full Gospel Assembly
• 1:00 p.m. Food for Friends, St. Williams
Aug. 16
• Coffee and Cards
• 11:00 a.m. Bluegrass Care Navigators, Kimberly Heestand, (Essential Oil for Wellness and Comfort) Lunch will be provided. Let Cindy know if you’re coming, please!
Aug. 18
• Coffee and Cards
• 11:00 a.m. Bingo with Bill
• 1:30 p.m. Visit the William Arnold House (For sure!) Bring your own lunch.
Aug. 21
• Coffee and Cards
• 11:00 a.m. Karen Tackett, Grant Co. Public Library (books are being refreshed)
• 1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling
Aug. 22
Field trip: Kentucky State Fair
Aug. 23
• 11:00 Katie Deno with Senior Medicare Patrol, Brighton Center (Are You Smarter Than a Scammer?)
• 1:00 Cornhole
Aug. 25
• 11:00 a.m. Euchre (Bring your own lunch)
Aug. 28
• 11:00 Nutrition Education with Lorie Dunn, Grant Co. Extension Office
• 1:00 p.m. Chair volleyball
Aug. 30
• 11:00 a.m. Bunco (Bring a school•related prize. Extras will be donated to the Williamstown FRYSC)
Sept. 1
• 12:00 noon, Labor Day Picnic at Webb Park. Please sign up by Wednesday, Aug. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.