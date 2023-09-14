In a biological laboratory, when counting bacterial colonies on a petri dish, at times a lab technician will make the notation “TNTC,” which means “too numerous to count. TNTC aptly describes the number of items the Williamstown City Council visited at their Sept. 5 meeting. The agenda covered everything from electric rates to to vehicles to a bucketful of Williamstown Lake with an executive session thrown in to boot.
Starting the meeting on a light note, Mayor Mark Christopher said that although Williamstown has a seal, it does not have a flag. He announced a contest seeking designs for a city flag with a $500 prize for the winner. Criteria for the contest can be found on the city’s website at www.wtownky.org/flagcontest.
Christopher also announced that on September 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., everyone is encouraged to join in a community clean up of Webb Park. There will be prizes for participants, including one month of free utilities.
Money matters
· In March, 2023 electric rates for the city increased by 17% to cover the cost of a rate hike by the Brown County Landfill, from which the city purchases electricity. The original ordinance raising the rates was to have been a temporary one, with periodic reviews to determine when/if the rates could be dropped.
There was a review in June and another at the end of August. City Clerk/Treasurer Vivian Link stated, “The rate increase was needed. It was needed probably before it was implemented” as they were “coming out in the hole” at the time of the increase. She said the numbers make it obvious.
Christopher related that from data collected since March, the city was “$128,310 in the hole in December; now [we] are $267,583 in the clear.”
Councilmember Kim Crupper noted “as far as the 17% we did factor [it] into our budgets, and we should leave well enough alone.” He asked Link “is that your recommendation?”
Link responded, “Yes sir, that’s what I am saying.”
Christopher said they may revisit electric rates in March, 2024. Crupper said the city is still competitive rate-wise, even with the rate increase. It was also noted the city is looking at possibly changing electric providers, which may affect rates in the future.
· It is time for city property tax rates to be established. While Link recommends maintaining the current rates, which have been in place since 2020, she said that with assessment values going up, the city would be able to meet their budget.
To accomplish this there must be a public hearing, which will take place Thursday, Sept. 21 at noon. First reading will take place immediately following at 12;15 p.m..The second reading will be Monday, Sept. 25, at noon. Dates and times were approved by the council.
· Assistant Police Chief Chris Collins addressed the council to request new vehicles. The council previously voted not to contract with Enterprise Fleet Management to replace vehicles, but the plan was to obtain two new police cruisers and one pickup truck for the Wastewater Treatment Plant for a total of $186,000 this year. Two vehicles would be replaced each year thereafter.
However, Collins said he had done some research and found that if all five vehicles were to be replaced this year, they could be financed over the next five years for a total of $70,000 per year. This would result in police department vehicles being replaced again in five years instead of two per year as the current council plan states. Council voted to table the issue in order to have time to look over the new figures before making a decision.
· Christopher said he had been contacted by Grant County Judge/Executive Chuck Dills about the county’s planned auction of surplus property in October. Wastewater Treatment Plant Superintendent Mark Miller suggested selling the city’s surplus vehicles at “Marketplace” instead. This would allow “ more money to go back into depreciation for another vehicle.” Municipal Order 2023-03 “Surplus Property (various departments)” was passed with the understanding the city will look into selling their own surplus.
Ordinances and approvals:
· Second Reading of Ordinance #2023-12 “Zone Change for PFLP, LLC (Rising Waters Cabin and RV Resort) for 336.37-acre tract located on Kentucky Highway 36 West from Residential-One (R-1) to Residential-4 (R-4).” The ordinance was read by Emily Brown, standing in for City Attorney Jeff Shipp. The ordinance was approved.
· A request for sewer line extension has been received from Brent Berkemier for the Garden RV Resort Park being located at 1490 Barnes Road with 144 campsites and 37 cabins. Berkemier said he wants to connect “586 foot of ten inch sewer line that we are requesting the city to take over as public and maintain.”
Berkemier said it would be an opportunity to serve the other 90 acre tract as well as a 40 acre tract across the road plus another 106 acres, making them available for development.
He said he is going to develop the water line and is just asking the city to maintain it upon completion. The line will be ten feet deep, which will be at or near the limit of the city’s equipment to reach should there be any problems encountered.
According to Miller, this expansion will be good for the Barnes Road area and help the city to “be closer to where we need to be in the future.”
Council approved the request to take over maintenance of the water lines one year from completion pending approval of the finished project.
Williamstown Lake:
· Renee Koerner of Big Fish Farms addressed the council concerning the lake’s paddlefish. BFF is self-described as a “ranching” operation that harvests fish for “free ranged caviar.”
As described by Kentucky State University Aquaculture, paddlefish have “many outstanding characteristics for aquacultural development as a food fish in Kentucky.” They can live longer than 20 years and grow rapidly, reaching up to 200 pounds.
The intent for the paddlefish introduced into Lake Williamstown is to harvest their eggs or “roe,” more commonly known as caviar.
BFF entered into an agreement with the City of Williamstown in Aug. 2013 to allow stocking of paddlefish in Williamstown Lake. This took place during Rick Skinner’s tenure as mayor. Skinner spoke during the meeting to clarify that the original agreement was to go through 2023.
However, based on information from Koerner, in Sept. of 2013, the agreement was amended to extend from Dec. 2023 through March 2026. According to Koerner, harvest of the fish takes at least two, if not three years. The agreement relates that upon harvest, the city will receive 20% of the profits.
Jeff Crosby, program coordinator for Central Fisheries District and biologist with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources states that “Based on biological concerns and regulatory demands of the industry, KDFWR believes that expanding reservoir ranching to include all public waters would not be consistent with this department’s mission to provide the highest quality sport fishing opportunities currently provided to over 700,000 Kentucky anglers.”
The non-invasive fish does not breed in ponds and lakes and tends not to be attracted to bait. KDFWR’s stance on paddlefish seems to be that they will neither stock nor patrol Williamstown Lake until there are no paddlefish in it.
· Water Treatment Plant Superintendent Tim Beach addressed the issue of milfoil, an invasive aquatic plant that has become prolific at Williamstown Lake. According to the Lake Rescue Association of Vermont “milfoil can grow into thick surface mats that interfere with swimming and boating activities and crowd out native fish and plant species.”
A possible miscommunication occurred between the city and the Williamstown Lake Association. During a prior meeting between the city and the Williamstown Lake Association, Christopher “came away with the understanding” that the association would no longer help pay for chemical treatment by Jones Fish Lake Management.
As a result, the city decided to have Beach trained in “A-5 Pesticide Licensing.” This would allow the city to treat or spray the lake with pesticides for milfoil control instead of hiring Jones Fish Lake Management.
Beach said he has received notification he passed the certification but has not received the physical license as yet.
Christopher said that while the milfoil issue has been discussed “very thoroughly over the past bit” of time and Beach has passed the test, he is “not sure that the city council wants to put … more chemicals in the lake as this is the county’s water supply.”
Beach agreed,saying the milfoil is actually helping the lake. “It’s saving the city money,” he noted. “Our turbidity is great.”
Turbidity is defined by the Kentucky Division of Water as “the cloudiness or haziness of a water sample caused by suspended solids that are generally invisible to the naked eye.” A turbidity test can indicate effectiveness of a water treatment facility’s filtration system and can also indicate microbial contamination.
When Beach was asked point blank if he would spray for milfoil, he replied “No. It’s helping me.”
The Williamstown Lake Association initially disagreed with not spraying and asked “Aren’t you afraid if you don’t spray that people are going to use their own chemicals and you don’t have control of what goes into your water?”
Christopher said he is telling anyone asking about it that “spraying the water supply for the entire county is a federal offense.”
Ultimately, as Councilman John Coleman noted, “The lake is there to drink; that’s our drinking water. This [milfoil] is cleaning our drinking water.” He said he is “sorry to the fishermen and the people that play on the lake, but the only thing I care about is our drinking water. That’s what’s important. That’s why the lake was put in, right?”
The Lake Association clarified that they would indeed be willing to contribute to purchasing the chemicals to combat milfoil. Skinner noted that when Jones Fish treats the lake, they only treat certain coves and spots that have heavy growth.
Councilmember Robert Perry suggested considering spraying in the spring. He said KDFWR suggests not to spray until spring and when they do spray, to only treat the coves where the invasive aquatic plant is clogging those shallow areas.
· Zebra mussels are another invasive species in the lake. Perry noted KDFWR had traps in the lake for the invertebrate, and they indicate the mussels are increasing in number. KDFWR is looking at how to address this issue, as the species is not only invasive and detrimental but can clog up intakes to water treatment plants.
Beach said there are screens that can be put on the intakes that can stop the mussels from clogging the intake. Noting how clear the lake is, Beach said, “They are feeding off it, clearing the lake is helping all of them.”
No final decision was made concerning the lake issues. Christopher said these are ongoing discussions, and it may be months before decisions can be made. He said the city will be looking at all options and getting input from all parties, including KDFWR, Kentucky Division of Water, Kentucky Division of Pesticides, the local water department and the Williamstown Lake Association.
Other matters:
-After a brief discussion of date and time for 2023 trick or treat, it was decided Christopher will coordinate with other cities to determine when the county will be having the event.
-There is a new face in the police department. David Eckler will be attending the police academy in February and has been riding along with Assistant Chief Collins to learn about the city and the police department. Eckler is originally from Grant County and said it is an “honor to protect and serve where I grew up.”
-Council adjourned into executive session to consider a confidential personnel issue.
The next meeting of the Williamstown City Council will be on Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.in the council chambers at 400 North Main Street Williamstown. For more information, contact 859 824 3633.
