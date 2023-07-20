One hundred years ago, the cornerstone was laid for Williamstown Christian Church, and the congregation invites the community to celebrate that milestone with them on July 23.
Pastor Faron Franklin has been at the helm for about a year and a half, but his knowledge of the building’s history is solid. He marvels that the imposing structure with its stained glass windows and massive columns was constructed for $30,000 (which amounts to roughly $533,000 today).
The congregation predates the current building by almost another century, according to Franklin, going back to at least 1825. The property for their original church building cost $300 and is the same site as the present church.
The famous evangelist, Barton W. Stone, once preached in the congregation’s first church building during the Restoration Movement.
Franklin points out pictures of the church’s elders and officers, noting that many families have been part of the congregation for generations.
Donnie Ackman grew up in the church and has seen a lot of changes in his lifetime. He recalls, “This time of year every summer there’d be a revival [lasting] 10 days...VBS used to be for 10 nights.”
Times have changed, though, and so has the building. Ackman remembers, for instance, when the tall stained glass windows opened to catch precious summer breezes. Cardboard “funeral home fans” with thin wooden handles helped folks stay cool.
Of course, the occasional bee or wasp flew in, making it “hard to sit still,” as Ackman recalls.
He related an incident that happened one year during Vacation Bible School.
“I think I was eight or nine years old...in one of the upstairs rooms....I thought it would be fun to throw crayons out the window.”
Tossing crayons out the window was fun, but “having to go outside and pick ‘em all up wasn’t fun.”
No one will be chucking crayons out the windows any more, though. Air conditioning was added in the 1960’s, and sometime during the 1980’s, says Ackman, the stained glass windows were covered with plexiglass for protection, caulked, and permanently sealed shut.
Names of church members adorn most of the beautiful windows, but their stories have been lost over time. When Ackman was a youngster, “One of the ones on the window was still alive.” In his 90’s, Wadsworth Latimer was the last survivor.
When the current church opened 100 years ago, the congregation sat on the same wooden pews from their old church building. They continued to sit on the hard benches until they were replaced with padded pews in 1971. The theatre-style balcony seats, however, are thought to be the ones installed in 1923.
The stage has changed a great deal over the years. “The first baptistry was on the stage,” said Ackman. By on the stage, he meant underneath the floor, something hard for younger generations to imagine. “There was a door that could be raised up.”
A new baptistry was installed in the alcove beneath the cross in 1957. Speaking of the alcove, Ackman said, “When it was built...the original intent was to put in a pipe organ.”
The pipe organ never materialized, and sometime afterwards the cross was hung in the alcove. The stage was widened in 2000, according to Ackman. A drum set for the praise team sits near where organ pipes were once envisioned.
Pastor Franklin displayed the most recent change. The solid wooden front doors were modified. The inner panels were cut out and replaced with glass, giving the front of the massive structure a friendlier air.
The craftsman performing the work recognized a cross pattern in the pieces that were removed. He carefully fashioned crosses from the discarded panels; the one in Franklin’s office has one of the old door handles attached to the center.
Franklin says that at least two of the church’s former pastors will be at Sunday’s celebration. Those who cannot attend have been asked to make short videos that will be compiled and played. Speakers will tell about the church’s history, and Franklin hopes to have an interview with Betty Shelton, the congregation’s oldest female member.
After the service, there will be a “carry in” meal. Asked about the name, Franklin laughs, “Carry in food and then carry me out after.”
The public is invited to attend the celebration at 9:30 on July. Everyone is welcome to join in the “carry in” meal and are welcome to bring a dish. Church members are encouraged to “bring a little extra.”
