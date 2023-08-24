If you watch the news or read a newspaper, you have probably heard about how the rapidly growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) is already impacting our daily lives. AI is a term that refers to technology that can perform tasks that historically require human intelligence. These can range from visual perception to speech recognition, decision-making, to translation. It can be as simple as an internet search, or as complicated as curing a medical condition or writing a legal brief. AI could be an incredible tool, but it also possesses the potential for disaster.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) holds immense potential to transform industries and enhance various aspects of our lives. However, its unchecked development could pose significant dangers. One major concern is the risk of AI being exploited for malicious purposes, such as creating highly convincing fake content or enabling cyberattacks with unprecedented speed and precision. As AI systems become more complex, understanding their decision-making processes becomes harder, raising concerns about accountability and transparency.
If you need evidence of what questions the development of AI poses, consider this — the paragraph you just read above was written using a popular AI technology called ChatGPT. If it fooled you, imagine what it could do in other hands.
Clearly, AI will require oversight and accountability on the state and national levels. Members of the Interim Joint Committee on Tourism, Small Business, and Information Technology met on Monday, August 31, for the purpose of digging into AI and what it means for both state government and our laws and regulations.
Members of the Interim Joint Committee on Judiciary met the following week and had a robust discussion about technological advancements that have the potential to infringe upon a citizen’s right to privacy. The subject of Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs) came up during the meeting, which has been a source of much debate among my colleagues.
ALPRs are mobile or fixed high-speed cameras that use computer algorithms to convert images of license plates into data that is readable by a computer system. These systems are currently being used by law enforcement entities in our Commonwealth, and their use is spreading rapidly.
Extensive databases of the location information of innocent Kentuckians are being compiled, and the right of citizens to engage in interstate travel is being actively surveilled. Proponents of legalizing ALPRs have said that there is no “right” to use public roads, and that having a driver’s license is essentially giving your consent to be spied on. Although we will agree that driving is a privilege and not a right, we will disagree that it grants the government universal surveillance authority.
I share the concerns that my constituents have voiced regarding the use of non-human methods to enforce laws or assist with the enforcement of laws. How can a citizen evoke their constitutional right to confront the witnesses presented against them in a legal proceeding if the witnesses are machines?
Moreover, how can the identity of person operating a vehicle be determined? This question in particular often leads to the creation of statutes that require vehicle owners to incriminate others in order to defend themselves from false allegations. How do we ensure accuracy of the reader? How often must it be calibrated? What if the reader is obstructed and reads an 8 as a 3, naming the wrong vehicle? What if the ALPR is hacked and the data contained in the license plate number (name, home address, other information) gets leaked?
Technology can often make life more convenient. However, convenience is not a sufficient reason to allow cameras to do the work of sentient humans who take an oath to the Constitution when enforcing the law.
These are just a few of the concerns that I will be articulating as the General Assembly considers legislation on this topic. My colleagues and I will also be broaching the subject of privacy rights related to the use of drones, “deep fake” images or videos, and subcutaneous identification devices (microchips).
Most of the time when we cede power to technology on an individual basis, it is done so voluntarily and for the purpose of convenience. That is a citizen’s prerogative. However, it’s not the role of government to cede that power to technology on your behalf or to use it to spy on you. I’m going to be keeping a watchful eye (pun intended) on anything and everything that would inch us closer to a surveillance state.
