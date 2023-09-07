“Learn to do right; seek justice. Defend the oppressed. Take up the cause of the fatherless; plead the case of the widow.” Isaiah: 1:17.
As I begin my 12th year of law enforcement chaplaincy and my sixth year as the chaplain of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, I have had the opportunity the learn and be involved in many of the aspects of the local department. I must thank the chiefs that I have worked for, as well as current Sheriff Brian Maines for his trust and confidence in my ministry and call as chaplain.
Let us begin by stating what we, as chaplains, are not:
“We are not law enforcement officers, but we are part of the team.” We do not arrest; we do not charge; we must know our place and know our call by God as well as the agency. Many of us (at least in Kentucky) swear an oath and become sworn essential members of the law enforcement team.
We are not out to proselytize for our home congregations; we are called to be present in the love and the name of God.
So, who are we?
A high percentage of us are pastoral volunteers.
We are pastors who walk both sides of the street. This means that we are not only ministers to an agency but we are ministers to an entire community. We may celebrate with you, or we might be present with you in your deepest and darkest moments.
We are cheerleaders for the men and women in our departments, who have a very difficult calling. We keep spirits up, and we are present when our “Cop Flock” are in need of strength, support, and the presence of God’s representative when they have nowhere else to turn.
We are pastors to those who do not have a pastor or home church; we are pastors to those who have never heard of a loving God.
We are present not just to the department staff, but to the department’s families as well.We baptize, and we officiate weddings and funerals. We are present in the weddings of our officers and the celebration of the birth of their children.
We are present with those who have lost a loved one to an accident, a suicide, or a drug overdose. We are present with those who want to accept Christ as Lord and Savior, and we are their pastors if they do not have one or until their own minister arrives to take over pastoral duties.
We are people who can be trusted by community and officers alike. If I, a chaplain, do not have trust, I am useless in the call of law enforcement chaplaincy.
We are pastors to our officers and families when a death or injury occurs, and we are often our department’s representatives at the funerals of officers from other agencies.
Who knows the needs of a community more than a pastor? We love our communities and we raise funds and awareness for the needs of the communities in which we are called to serve.
We continually attend training for chaplains so as to keep our skills honed in the call that God has placed us.
What is a law enforcement chaplain? It cannot be described in a short sentence or explanation, but the most important descriptive word for chaplain is “service” — service to God, service to families, and service to all whom they encounter.
