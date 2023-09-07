J.Q. Barbour was a store owner and photographer in Williamstown, Kentucky in the late 1800s and early 1900s. He had many connections in Grant County. In 1901 he was commissioned to photograph many prominent people, businesses and landscapes.
The images were used in the Williamstown Courier’s famous May 30, 1901 edition.
If you are in possession of family photographs and portraits from this era there is a great chance that they were taken in his studio in downtown Williamstown.
Help us grow the collection! Barbour’s photos will have “Barbour, Williamstown, Ky” written or stamped on the bottom of the photo card. If you are in possession of photographs that were taken in J.Q. Barbour’s studio, we would love to make copies of them! You can send them to jcoltonsimpson@gmail.com or bring them to our headquarters at the Grant County Court House!
