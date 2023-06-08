Wanda Ruth Pence Covey, 91, of Dry Ridge, KY peacefully left her earthly home and entered her heavenly home on Sunday, May 28 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born in Williamstown, Kentucky on February 4, 1932 to the late Earl and Rosella Pence.
Wanda was married to her loving husband, Harold Edward Covey, on November 16, 1947; a beautiful union that lasted 75 and a half years. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and described by her husband as being a “good, strong, hardworking woman”. Being known for her sweet spirit and never meeting a stranger, caused her to be endeared by everyone that knew her. She was baptized many years ago in a church in Dayton, Ohio.
Wanda will be missed by everyone who knew her but especially by her husband, Harold; her two daughters: Rita Fay (John) Gabbard of Independence, Patricia Ann (Bill) Mann of Dry Ridge; one brother: Leland Earl Pence of Williamstown, along with her nine grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren, all of whom lovingly called her “Mamaw”. She is preceded in death by four sons: Butch Covey, Terry Covey, Melvin Covey and Doug Covey; a sister: Shirley Lachance and a granddaughter: Carrie Covey.
Visitation was Saturday June 3, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. till 1:00 p.m. at Stanley Funeral Homes — Williamstown. Funeral services began at 1:00 with family members sharing of her faith, love and commitment to life. Burial was in Hill Crest Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Wanda’s memory to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners’ Hospital.
