Myla Ryan, age seven, plays for King’s Hammer youth soccer club, but on Wednesday, Aug. 23, she stepped onto a much larger pitch. She had the opportunity to do a walk out before the FC Cincinnati-Inter Miami U.S. Open Cup semi-final game.
Ryan has been playing soccer for four years, so the opportunity to walk out onto a professional soccer pitch was huge.
According to her mother, Ashley Ryan, Myla won the opportunity by literally having her name drawn out of a hat. Out of the more than 500 names in the hat, she was among the 22 chosen to walk out with the teams that evening. Each child was also given a free ticket to watch the game.
Myla was paired with FC Cincinnati defender Ian Murphy, though she would like to have walked out with the legendary Lionel Messi, who plays for Inter Miami. Still, the chance to do a walk out and watch the great player in action will be an experience she long remembers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.