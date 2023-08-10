10 years ago...
August 8, 2013
Williamstown Lake will be stocked with paddlefish, which grow to be 40-60 pounds and yield “American caviar.” The fish will be harvested by Big Fish Farms, which will pay the city of Williamstown 20% of the wholesale market value. The harvest is expected to take place in 2023. (Anybody heard anything about a caviar harvest this year?)
Grant County High School wrestling hosted the first ever softball tournament, composed of four teams. The event was a fundraiser and brought in $593 for purchasing new wrestling equipment.
25 years ago...
August 13, 1998
Births announced this week: Benjamin Jacob Kozar was born to Joseph and Diane Kozar of Williamstown on July 13. Colton Steven Aaron Pettit was born to Craig Petitt and Heather Masserang of Dry Ridge on March 14. Mariah Elizabeth Pendleton was born to Tony and Shelly Pendleton of Dry Ridge on April 4. Joshua Ryan Mitts was born to Sam and Catherine Mitts of Huntington, WV on June 30. Cole Andrew O’Nan was born to Jody and Ellen O’Nan of Dry Ridge on June 21.
Former University of Kentucky basketball player Cameron Mills spoke to a crowd at Grant County High School as part of his Cameron Mills Ministries.
The Grant County Historical Society will be selling memorial bricks to be laid at the new Grant County High School. The commemorative bricks can be purchased in memory or honor of any graduate, teacher, principal, superintendent, or board of education member of any past or present high school in the Grant County system.
50 years ago...
August 10, 1973
Sharon Rothwell of Dry Ridge caught a record bluegill at Bullock Pen Lake using a cane pole and red worms. The prize fish measured 10 1/2 inches and weighed 17 ounces.
The 4-H Bicycle Safety Clinic at Grant County Park attracted 27 bike riders on Aug. 4. Donnetta Sullivan and Kelly Aylor were the lucky winners of new bicycles.
Three local scouts, Tammy Dixon, Vickie Crowder, and Karen Edmonson, attended camp at Campbell Mountain Girl Scout Camp in Hillsboro, KY.
