10 YEARS AGO ... SEPT. 19, 2013
• Grant County High School celebrated football homecoming. Savanna Houser was crowned Homecoming Queen; Homecoming King was Luke O’Nan. The team suffered a 40-19 loss to East Jessamine.
• Flo Napier, 85, of Dry Ridge grew a monster sunflower that measured 16 feet in height and eight inches in diameter.
25 YEARS AGO ... SEPT. 10, 1998
• Births announced this week: Morgan Elizabeth Crupper was born to Calvin and Jackie Crupper of Dry Ridge on Aug. 6. Madison Lynn Simpson was born to Brian and Kim Simpson of Crittenden on July 30. Nicole Lynn Mann was born to Eric and Valerie Mann of Williamstown on Aug. 7.
• The Dry Ridge City Council took a first look at six alternate routes to relieve traffic woes in the downtown area. The project is still in the study phase.
• Grant County High School golfers Melinda Money and Steve Landrum are leading Northern Kentucky high schools in scoring. Money has a 41.7 nine-hole average; Landrum has a 36.8 nine-hole average.
50 YEARS AGO ... Sept. 13, 1973
• Birth announced this week: Keisha Ann Whiteker was born to Mr. and Mrs. Calvin Keith Whiteker.
• The Grant County “Blue Berets” placed 6th in the small band division at the Kentucky State Fair Marching Band Competition. First place went to the Harrison County Marching Thorobreds, directed by Grant County son (and future Williamstown band director) Bob Gregg.
• Playing at the Judy Drive-In in Dry Ridge: “Charlotte’s Web”, “A Separate Peace,” and “Kid Galahad.”
