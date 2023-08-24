10 years ago...
August 22, 2013
Birth announced this week: Connor Findlay True was born to Ryan and Betsy True on June 13.
A puppy that went missing in early August during his New York family’s pit stop in Dry Ridge has been reunited with his people. Amber Gray took the pup in after finding him chasing cars. Upon seeing “Rusty’s” story in the Grant County News, Gray contacted the ecstatic owners.
The Grant County soccer teams played their annual alumni match-ups. The alumni beat the boys’ team; the girls’ team beat their alums.
Mary Butler of Dry Ridge was named president of KET’s Friends board.
25 years ago...
August 27, 1998
Births announced this week: Cameron A. Hopper was born to Tony Hopper and Tonya Stubbs of Dry Ridge on June 25. Chase Michael Stamper was born to Michael and Mia Stamper on July 7. Zachary Chase Switzer was born to Shane and Gina Switzer of Williamstown on Nov. 1.
The Grant County Braves football team opened the season with a 40-28 win over the McCreary Central Raiders.
50 years ago...
August 24, 1973
Births announced this week: David Michael Smith was born to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Michael Smith of Williamstown on Aug. 13. Colleen Michelle Perkins was born to Mr. and Mrs. Harry Perkins of Williamstown on Aug. 14. Carol Ann Wainscott was born to Mr. and Mrs. James Wainscott on Aug. 18
Brack Marquette, 20, of Williamstown, was named Outstanding Young Kentuckian by the Kentucky Junior Chamber of Commerce. He is a junior at Georgetown College.
Paul Colson exhibited the Junior Champion as well as the Reserve Junior Champion Brown Swiss at the Kentucky State Fair FFA Show. He exhibited a total of six animals, winning five blue ribbons and one white. Colson will be attending U.K. in the fall.
