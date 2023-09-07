10 YEARS AGO ...
SEPTEMBER 12, 2013
The county’s marching bands have kicked off their seasons. Williamstown won 1st in the Class A division at the Bourbon Invitational. Grant County took 3rd at the Beechwood Festival of Bands.
Friend of Sherman Tavern received an award for historic preservation. It was presented in Frankfort at the 35th annual Ida Lee Willis Memorial Foundation awards ceremony.
25 YEARS AGO ...
SEPTEMBER 3, 1998
Births announced this week: Emily Brooke Livingood was born to Greg and Nancy Livingood of Crittenden on January 22; Brooks Henslee Marquette was born to Brack and Polly Marquette of Lexington on June 17; Jessica Ann Collier was born to Jeff and Betty Collier of Owen County on July 24; Sara Marie Bailey was born to Roger and Terri Bailey of Williamstown on Aug. 5.
-Corinth waterlines are being extended 20 miles, which will benefit 137 homes.
50 YEARS AGO ...
SEPTEMBER 7, 1973
The Williamstown Kiwanis are sponsoring the 1973 Marigold Cut Flower Contest. Gardeners can submit entries in three categories: giant flowering, dwarf flowering, or a collection of five or more stems.
An estimated 2,000 loads of dirt has been moved to the former site of Williamstown Roller Mill on South Main Street. Construction of the Bank of Williamstown will begin in spring.
The Dry Ridge General Store is offering milk for $1.09/gallon, three pounds of apples for $0.69, ane 1/2 gallon cartons of ice cream for $0.79.
