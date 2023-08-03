Starting this week, we’re reviving the long-time Grant County News feature “Turning Back the Clock.” For the first week, we’ll look back 10 and 25 years and hopefully next week roll back half a century. Thanks to the Grant County Public Library for housing and protecting the bound copies of the News as well as the older editions on microfiche.
10 Years Ago...August 1, 2013
Haley Spillman was crowned Miss Grant County and Brooke Powell was chosen Miss Grant County Fair.
One birth was announced this week: Bayleigh Christine Roberts was born to Jimmy and Christy Roberts on Jan. 31, 2013.
The 2013 Grant County Little League champs were the Diamondbacks, coached by Stacy Gray, Rich Dickerson, and Donny Hoehn. Players on the team: Drew Dickerson, Matt Jones, Ethan Kitchens, Lillian Fitzpatrick, Morgan Shipp, Tanner Gray, Cedric Hoehn, Linkin Kiskaden, and Alex Jordan.
Chris Hedges was hired as the new Williamstown High School band director.
25 Years Ago...August 6, 1998
The Grant County Fair was especially exciting for Gary Huff. He held the winning ticket for a new truck from Piles Chevrolet.
Births announced this week: Savannah Dawn Cobb was born to Phillip and Lisa Cobb of Dry Ridge on June 30, 1998. Jessica Lynn Howard was born to Steve and Lori Howard of Dry Ridge on April 16.
Justin Case of Crittenden and Andrew Twehues of Williamstown attended U.K. Chandler Medical Center’s six-week residential program for college students. Only 23 students were chosen to attend the Professional Education Preparation Program.
Winners at the Bluegrass Games from Grant County were Edwin Plank (horseshoes) and Angela Saylor, Becca Saylor, and Julie Saylor (gymnastics).
