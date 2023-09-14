Do you crave a fresh green salad in the middle of the winter? If so, consider preparing a winter garden right in your backyard.
September is the ideal time to start a winter garden. Our area is considered zone 6a and zone 6b. In those zones, we can grow a variety of salad greens such as claytonia, Mache, mustard greens, sorrel, tatsoi, watercress, romaine, leaf, winter density, winter bloomsdale, giant winter, Olympia, and so many more.
Once you determine what your taste buds crave, the next step is to prepare an area that will encourage a successful growing season. Some experts suggest a 2-3-inch layer of straw, leaves, or pine needles to keep the base and roots of the plants warm.
Other suggestions are to build a cold frame, hoop tunnel, unheated greenhouse, hotbed, or row cover. A simple internet search will provide inexpensive plans and material suggestions to keep your winter greens warm and plentiful.
Winter crops will still require regular watering but not as much since there’s less sunlight. Consider feeling the soil, and water when it feels dry. Also, the Grant County Extension Office or local garden center could provide additional information and watering advice.
Now onto the most essential part--harvesting! Clip only what is needed. Be careful not to disturb the roots. This method will encourage more growth and extend the life of the greens.
You only want to harvest when the plant is thawed out and not frozen. Typically mid-afternoon and when the temperatures are above freezing is ideal.
One last point: don’t forget to protect your harvest with a covering to prevent freezing when transporting the greens to the kitchen. Plants do not tolerate freezing once they’re out of the ground. Happy gardening!
